Love in the Clouds on Hallmark: Full list of cast

Love in the Clouds is a part of Hallmark's lineup for May 2025. This lighthearted movie will premiere on Hallmark Channel just ahead of Mother's Day, on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

For fans who cannot catch the premiere, or wish to rewatch the movie, Love in the Clouds is scheduled to be telecast again on Sunday, May 11 at 7 pm ET, Wednesday, May 14 at 8 pm ET, Saturday, May 24 at 10 pm ET, and finally on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 pm ET. The movie will also be available to stream on Hallmark+ from the day after its premiere.

Directed by Larry A. McLean with a script written by Lisa Hepner, this film literally takes romance up to the clouds when a reporter visits a hot air balloon festival to interview a balloon pilot.

The official synopsis of the movie that appears on the Hallmark website says:

Reporter Brooklyn travels to the Balloon Fiesta to meet hot air balloon pilot Jared, who offers romantic balloon rides but is closed off to love himself.

The plot of the movie revolves around the central characters of Brooklyn and Jared. Follow along with the article to find out who brings these characters to life on screen.

Main cast of Love in the Clouds

1) McKenzie Westmore as Brooklyn

McKenzie Westmore portrays the role of a reporter named Brooklyn, who lands the assignment of a lifetime when she gets sent to the Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico to cover the event. Brooklyn's new assignment leads her to meet the enigmatic Jared, whom she has to interview for her work.

McKenzie Westmore is an American actress who began her career at 3. She has appeared in several films and television shows, including Raging Bull (1980), Passions (1999 - 2008), the Syfy reality show Face Off, and several Star Trek series. She is also a writer, producer, and nutrition enthusiast, and founded her cosmetic brand, Westmore Beauty.

2) Paul Greene as Jared

Paul Greene plays the role of Jared in Love in the Clouds. Jared is a hot air balloon pilot whose business involves providing romantic rides to couples in a hot air balloon. While his profession includes igniting romance in others, Jared himself is very closed off to the notion of love, until he meets Brooklyn at the Balloon Fiesta.

Paul Greene is a Canadian actor and a Hallmark veteran who has acted in several Hallmark movies. He also portrayed Dr. Carson Shepard in Hallmark's When Calls the Heart from seasons 4 to 8. He began his career as a model, photographer, and singer.

3) Lorenzo Lamas as Brad

Lorenzo Lamas as Brad (image via Hallmark Channel)

Lorenzo Lamas brings to life the character of Brad in the movie. This is Lamas' first movie for Hallmark, and he plays the role of a retired Taekwondo instructor in the film.

Lorenzo Lamas is a 67-year-old American actor, best known for his portrayal of Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest (1981 - 1990). He has several television and film credits and is also a stage actor. Lamas is also an avid motorcyclist and a certified pilot.

Other cast members of Love in the Clouds

A still from the movie (image via Hallmark Channel)

Apart from the aforementioned cast members, the film also features:

Gail O'Grady as Jane

Alexis Zollicoffer as Elise

Catherine Copplestone as Mary

Koppany Pusztai as Carlos

Christen Hernandez as Amber

Love in the Clouds premieres on Hallmark Channel on May 10, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

