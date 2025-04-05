Why did Dr Carson Shepherd leave When Calls the Heart? Details explored

Dr. Carson Shepherd, played by Paul Greene, is a recurring character in When Calls the Heart (seasons 4–8). Initially working for the railroad, he is later revealed to be a doctor. In season 8, he hesitates to accept a fellowship at Johns Hopkins, not wanting to leave his girlfriend, Faith. However, after her encouragement and a failed proposal attempt, Dr. Shepherd decides to take the job and leaves in episode 12.

After his character was written off the series, Just Jared reported in 2022 that Greene wanted to step away from work at the time because he was expecting his first child with his fiancée, Kate Austin.

The couple became parents to a boy named Austin in November. Later, Greene expressed his interest in returning to his role. However, Shepherd has been absent from subsequent episodes of the series that finished airing season 12 on March 23, 2025.

Dr Carson Shepherd's storyline in When Calls the Heart

Carson Shepherd arrives in Hope Valley in When Calls the Heart season 4 to work for the railways. When an injury prevents him from continuing his job, he seeks employment in a local cafe. However, it is soon revealed that he is a doctor who stopped practicing after his wife’s death.

Shepherd correctly diagnoses a person suffering from appendicitis and performs a surgery to save his life. He is then asked to be the town doctor since Hope Valley desperately needed one. As Shepherd’s practice grows, he falls in love with nurse Faith Carter, who later becomes a doctor. The couple starts treating patients together, but soon Shepherd is offered a fellowship at the John Hopkins College in Baltimore.

While Faith insists Shepherd should take up the opportunity, she intends to stay back in Hope Valley to serve the people. Shepherd agrees to go to Baltimore but decides to propose to Faith before his departure. However, he fails to go through after losing the engagement ring and being convinced by his friends about the opportunity being a fresh start for him.

Even though the ring is discovered at the end, Carson pockets it and leaves Hope Valley amid cheers. It is the last time his character is seen in When Calls the Heart.

Paul Greene’s career, apart from When Calls the Heart

Paul Greene, a Canadian actor, model, and musician, was discovered at 18 by agent Kelly Streit. He gained international fame, appearing in ads for Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, J Crew, and more. Despite traveling for work, he studied acting with Uta Hagen, Stella Adler, and Susan Batson.

Greene moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and appeared as series regulars and guest stars in shows such as NCIS, CSI, The Newsroom, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Bitten, and many more. He gained popularity by appearing as Dr Carson Shepherd in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, a recurring role he played for 5 seasons.

Apart from the show, Greene has appeared in numerous Hallmark projects, such as A Wish for Christmas, Campfire Kiss, Christmas in Angel Falls, Bringing Home Christmas, Christmas CEO, Anything for Love, Perfect Match, My Favourite Wedding, and more.

