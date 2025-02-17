Youtube TV strikes a major deal with Paramount to keep CBS, Nickelodeon, and more

Paramount has reached an agreement with YouTube TV to continue offering its popular channels, including CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and MTV. This agreement comes after days of uncertainty caused by a dispute over carriage fees between the two companies.

Subscribers of YouTube TV, which Google owns, were at risk of losing access to a vast content library, but the new multi-year contract ensures that the channels will remain available.

The reason for the contract dispute stemmed from financial disagreements over the terms, particularly the carriage fees. Paramount sought a higher rate, while YouTube TV worked to secure a more balanced agreement. Despite these challenges, both parties have now come to terms, avoiding an interruption in service for millions of users.

Paramount Global is a media giant with many TV networks and streaming services. Entertainment, news, and sports are among the company's strengths.

YouTube TV has successfully secured a multi-year distribution agreement with the streaming giant, ensuring its subscribers continue to have access to more than 20 networks.

Along with several networks like CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and MTV, the agreement also covers Paramount+'s ongoing availability with SHOWTIME and a wider streaming relationship, thus improving YouTube TV's offering to its consumers.

The deal and its significance

The deal comes just days after a temporary extension was agreed upon, allowing YouTube TV customers to retain access to the networks while negotiations were ongoing.

Both sides had deadlines; thus, an extension was required. Paramount warned that should an agreement fail; its channels would be taken off YouTube TV by February 12. Luckily, the businesses worked out their differences and prevented a disturbance of services.

According to CBS News, in a statement, a Paramount spokesperson expressed their satisfaction with the new agreement, stating:

"We are pleased to announce a renewed agreement for the continued carriage of Paramount’s leading portfolio of entertainment, news, and sports networks across YouTube TV’s platform."

The deal solidifies the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The financial dispute and negotiations

Tension had been high during the negotiations because the streaming platform wanted to charge YouTube TV more for carriage. In exchange for the right to distribute their content, streaming platforms pay broadcasters carriage fees.

The streaming giant accused YouTube TV of attempting to impose unfavorable terms related to these fees, which led to a dispute. But YouTube TV also insisted on getting its subscribers a fair deal.

YouTube TV extended negotiations with the streaming platform to avoid disruption. This prevented subscribers from losing CBS, BET, and VH1 during the tense negotiations. YouTube TV promised $8 credits to subscribers if the dispute continued.

Apart from this agreement, YouTube TV also revealed a bigger cooperation with the NBA in India. This partnership will bring NBA games and events to YouTube's platform, thus reinforcing the company's worldwide sports broadcasting capability. Under this agreement, YouTube will live-stream some NBA games—regular-season events as well as the NBA All-Star 2025 event.

