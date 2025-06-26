A Machu Picchu Proposal on Hallmark: Full list of cast

Hallmark is coming up with a brand new romantic movie this weekend, titled A Machu Picchu Proposal. Starring Rhiannon Fish and Alec Santos in the lead roles as Katie and Carlos, the movie premieres this Saturday, June 2, 2025. A Machu Picchu Proposal follows the story of a woman named Katie who agrees to join her brother Dan and his girlfriend Luciana on a trip to Peru.
Dan is planning to propose to his girlfriend grandly at Machu Picchu. Which is why he needs Katie to pull the whole thing off. He is relying on her to help him ask Luciana’s Peruvian father for his blessing, as Katie is well-versed in Spanish. However, every time Dan prepares to propose, Luciana’s friend, Chef Carlos, comes into the picture, ruining every proposal attempt.
But Katie refuses to give up, and does everything in her power to make this proposal happen, until suddenly Dan calls the whole thing off. Now, Katie must save the day, and to do so, she must rely on Chef Carlos’ spontaneity. As the two team up, sparks fly, and Carlos might just end up winning Katie's heart.
What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE
The cast list explored for A Machu Picchu Proposal on Hallmark
Here is the cast list of the upcoming Hallmark romance.
1. Rhiannon Fish as Katie
Rhiannon Fish is a Canadian/Australian actor who is best known for her leading role in the feature film Remembering Love and for her supporting lead role as Vanessa in the feature film Occupation.
Fish began her career by appearing on Australian television series such as Home and Away and Neighbours, which was her first work as a child actor. She played the role of April Scott on Home and Away. She also appeared as the fan-favorite Ontari in the long-running television series, The 100.
Rhiannon Fish is also a regular on the Hallmark channel. She has starred in Hallmark Originals like You’re Bacon Me Crazy, Playing for Charlie, Relentless, When Love Springs, and A Picture of Her. She has also starred as Nora in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, and the UPtv movie The Christmas Retreat.
Recently, Fish starred in Prime Video’s A Royal in Paradise and will be leading the cast of A Machu Picchu Proposal in the lead role of Katie.
2. Alec Santos as Carlos
Alec Santos was born in Brazil and raised in America. He is best known for his roles in Planning on Forever, Virgin River, and Firefly Lane for Netflix and Snowpiercer for TNT-Netflix.
Santos is also a comedian, and he has starred with Jessica Alba in a CCAA commercial. He has also featured on national commercials for VISA, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Xfinity, and Fitbit, and he was awarded a Best Actor nomination for his performance in Lungs. Alec Santos stars as Carlos, a chef and Katie's potential romance, in the Hallmark movie.
3. Others starring in A Machu Picchu Proposal
Alongside Alec Santos and Rhiannon Fish, the following actors also star in their respective roles:
- Michelle Rosselló as Luciana
- Christopher Vieira as Dan
- Lucia Caravedo as Maria
- Alberto Wirz Revoredo as Cesar
- Fernando Farfan as Luis
- Valentina Saba as Flores
Directed by Colin Theys, A Machu Picchu Proposal is coming on Hallmark this weekend.