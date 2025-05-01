Hats Off to Love: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Hallmark is here with another brand-new romance, Hats Off to Love, which will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on May 3, 2025. The movie follows the story of a designer named Stella who designs hats and fascinators for a socialite named Rosalind. One day, Stella meets Rosalind's son, Christian, who is training a horse to compete in the Louisville Derby.

The two instantly hit it off, and they agree to assist each other in their own capacities. Stella needs help figuring out designs for Rosalind and her friends, while Christian could use some help with his training. Is there a romance brewing between the two? Only time will tell.

Hats Off to Love release date and how to watch

The Hallmark movie premieres on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The movie will also be available to stream on Hallmark Plus the following day. For those without a cable connection, Hallmark Channel can also be accessed via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

What is Hats Off to Love all about? Official synopsis and trailer

The official synopsis of Hats Off to Love, as per Hallmark Channel, reads:

"Stella designs hats and fascinators for socialite Rosalind and meets her son Christian who’s training a horse to compete in the Louisville Derby."

Hallmark has also released a preview for the movie, which provides a glimpse at the blossoming romance viewers can expect between Stella and Christian as the duo meet and instantly hit it off.

Hats Off to Love is a romantic story set against the backdrop of the Louisville Derby, and while the movie's derby is fictional, it is a nod to the very popular Kentucky Derby, which will be taking place on the same day as the movie's premiere.

Hats Off to Love comes right after the channel's Spring Into Love event, which brought to us five new original movies, Journey to You, Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act, Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving and Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.

Hats Off to Love cast list explored

The movie stars Ginna Claire Mason in the lead role of Stella Stone. Stella is a hat maker and designer who takes the help of her client's son to figure out what would work best for her client and, in the process, develops feelings for him.

Mason is a popular American actor who is best known for her roles in Hallmark Channel movies like A Holiday Spectacular (2022), A Heidelberg Holiday (2023), and A Carol for Two (2024), among other features. Mason has also starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway.

Mason is joined by John Clarence Stewart as her romantic interest, Christian, who is the son of one of Stella's socialite clients. Stewart is an American actor and singer who is best known for his role as Simon on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020–21). He has also portrayed Alex Wesley on Luke Cage and Lionel on What/If.

The two are joined by Holly Robinson Peete as Christian's mother, Rosalind, Darla Delgado as Odette, Rena Strober as Hannah, Alex Trumble as Davidson, Kristin Wollett as Mandy, Holly Ward as Annie, and Cindy Karr as Blanche.

Do not miss Hats Off to Love premiering on Hallmark this Saturday, May 3, 2025. It will be available to stream on the Hallmark streaming service the next day.

