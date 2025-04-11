Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient is scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 PM ET on Hallmark Channel. Marco Deufemia directed the movie, starring Kathryn Davis as Kiki Mercer, Torrance Coombs as Clay Rutherford, and Mindy Cohn as Angie Hartman.

The movie Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient follows Kiki, a passionate caterer who eagerly accepts the challenge of catering a large wedding. As the event approaches, she becomes overwhelmed and seeks assistance from her friend, Clay.

Together, they navigate the complexities of the event, discovering that love might be the essential ingredient they've both been missing.

Everything to know about Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient

Still from Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient (Image via Hallmark)

Hallmark's new romantic Hearts Around the Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient is a part of their 2025 Spring Into Love event. It premieres on April 12, 2025, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel and streams the next day, April 13, on Hallmark+.

The movie lasts about 84 minutes (1 hour 24 minutes) and stars Kathryn Davis as Kiki, Torrance Coombs as Clay, and Mindy Cohn. Directed by Marco Deufemia, it’s the fourth film in the Hearts Around the Table series, following Jenna’s First Love, Shari’s Second Act, and Josh’s Third Serving. Brain Power Studio produces it for Hallmark.

The official synopsis from Hallmark Channel says:

“Kiki is overjoyed and then overwhelmed when she agrees to cater a big wedding. She turns to Clay for support. Together, Kiki and Clay prove that the best ingredient is love.”

The story of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient explores how Kiki tackles her sister Jenna’s wedding, as she teams up with Chef Clay, and finding romance along the way.

You can watch it live on the Hallmark Channel with a cable TV subscription. For cord-cutters, streaming options include Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo, which carry the Hallmark Channel.

It’s also available on Hallmark+, starting April 13, with a subscription ($7.99/month). It’s not exclusive to one platform since it airs on TV and streams later, but it’s only on Hallmark-related services, not Netflix or Prime Video.

Here’s a table with release times by region:

Region Release Time (April 12, 2025) Pacific Time (PT) 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) 11:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) 4:00 AM (April 13) India (IST) 8:30 AM (April 13) Australia (AEST) 1:00 PM (April 13)

Cast of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

Still from Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient (Image via Hallmark)

1) Kathryn Davis as Kiki: She plays the lead role of Kiki, a caterer who takes on a big wedding and finds love along the way.

2) Torrance Coombs as Clay: He plays Clay, the lovable chef and love interest who aids Kiki, proving that love is the greatest ingredient.

3) Mindy Cohn as Angie: A key figure in the series, she appears across the Hearts Around the Table movies, though her specific role in this film isn’t detailed.

4) Ashley Newbrough as Jenna: Ashley will be returning from Jenna’s First Love, she will be playing Kiki’s sister, whose wedding Kiki caters.

5) Steve Lund as Andrew: Also from Jenna’s First Love, he’s Jenna’s groom and part of the wedding storyline.

6) Mishael Morgan as Shari: Mishael was featured in Shari’s Second Act; she ties into the series’ connected cast.

7) Brendan Morgan as Evan: From Shari’s Second Act, he appears in this film as part of the ensemble.

8) Jake Epstein as Josh: Back from Josh's Third Serving, he's another of the show's regulars.

9) Stephanie Bennett as Ella: Another Third Serving alum of Josh's, she completes the supporting cast.

This cast blends leads from all four Hearts Around the Table movies, connecting their stories.

Remaining cast of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient :

Eve Crawford as Margaret Clarington

Rick Amsbury as Theo Whitaker

Shohana Sharmin as Crystal

Millie Davis as Gina Taylor

Jarred Bronstein as Sous Chef

Christine Donato as Michaela

Lanette Ware as Cynthia

Toni Ellwand as Martha

Sergio Di Zio as Michael

Adrian Griffin as Albert

Kelechi Ofoha as Jenny

Justice James Rory Nelson

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient as it release on Hallmark Channel.

