To Barcelona, Forever on Hallmark: Full list of cast 

To Barcelona, Forever marks the second installment in Hallmark Channel’s Passport to Love movie series. Picking up five months after the events of To Barcelona, With Love, the film continues the journey of Erica and Anna as they explore new emotional landscapes beyond Barcelona.

Ad

Erica (Alison Sweeney) is now engaged to bookstore owner Nico (Alejandro Tous). She rekindles her professional and personal bond with Anna (Ashley Williams), who returns for the celebration. The story unfolds in Catalonia’s scenic villages, with lively cultural moments, heartfelt truths, and budding romance—especially when Anna crosses paths with Javier (Miguel Brocca), sparking a new love interest.

To Barcelona, Forever is directed by Ron Oliver and penned by Julie Sherman Wolfe, premieres Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will stream the next day on Hallmark+. Filming took place on location in Barcelona and nearby villages, offering stunning views of the Sagrada Família, local markets, and street life.

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Key cast members of To Barcelona, Forever

1) Alison Sweeney as Erica

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (Image via Prime Video)

Erica is an American expat and talented translator living in Barcelona. She secretly rewrites Anna’s best-selling novel into Spanish, elevating its authenticity and unknowingly setting off a chain of surprises.

Ad

Actress Alison Sweeney has worked previously in a few Hallmark projects, notably in The Hannah Swensen Mysteries and Days of Our Lives. Her other notable works include in Pie to Die For and Cooked to Death for Hallmark+.

2) Ashley Williams as Anna

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Ashley Williams plays Anna in To Barcelona, Forever. She is a bestselling American novelist whose second book becomes a hit only in Spain—thanks to Erica’s secret edits. She brings warmth and wit to Anna’s journey of self-discovery.

Ad

Williams is known for her performance in How I Met Your Mother and Hallmark films like Love on a Limb and Small Town Setup. She has recently made her directorial debut with an episode of The Rookie. The episode titled A Deadly Secret aired on April 22, 2025.

3) Alejandro Tous as Nico

Alejandro Tous (Image via Getty)

Alejandro Tous plays Nico, a bookstore owner who sparks chemistry with both Erica and Anna, as he navigates his engagement and reconciling feelings.

Ad

A popular Spanish actor, Tous is best known for his role as Ramón in L’Alqueria Blanca (99 episodes), and as Álvaro Aguilar in the comedy drama Yo soy Bea. He has gained international recognition through the latest Hallmark’s series.

4) Miguel Brocca as Javier

Miguel Brocca at the Madrid premiere of "Disco, Ibiza, Locomía" (Image via Getty)

Miguel Brocca appears in the film as Javier, Erica’s close friend and loyal confidant. He meets Anna during the engagement celebration, introducing a new romantic subplot.

Ad

35-year-old Brocca is a rising Mexican actor featured in Mía es la venganza (110 episodes) and Sky Rojo. His other projects include Love at Mariposa Beach, and Dos Vidas.

Supporting cast of To Barcelona, Forever

A still from To Barcelona, Forever (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Here is a list of other cast members:

Ad

Paloma Montero as Rosa - A vibrant local in the Catalan village who befriends Erica and Anna, offering them insights into regional customs. José Emilio Vera as Carlos - Nico’s business-minded younger brother who handles bookstore operations. Alex Sorian Brown as Miguel - A charming young farmer who becomes entangled in Anna's story.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch To Barcelona, Forever as it releases on Hallmark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More