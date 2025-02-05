Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on HMC- Full list of cast

Hallmark is back with a new mystery movie titled, Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. The movie is a part of the Hannah Swensen Mystery franchise and will follow Hannah Swensen as her favorite reality show takes over her beloved bake shop, Cookie Jar.

However, when she discovers that the producer of the show has been killed, Hannah and her friend Norman join hands to investigate the murder and find out who is behind it.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is the eleventh movie in the franchise and it premieres this Thursday, February 6, 2025, on HMM. The movie returns Alison Sweeney in the lead role as Hannah and she is joined by Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

The cast list of Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Alison Sweeney as Hannah Swensen

Alison Ann Sweeney is an American actor, reality show host, director, and author who is best known for her portrayal of Samantha "Sami" Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.

She played this role under contract with the show from January 6, 1993, to October 30, 2014, and her work in the show also earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, four Soap Opera Digest Awards, as well as a Fan Voted Daytime Emmy Award. Following this, she made a few guest appearances on the show and once again returned as a series regular in 2021.

Sweeney has also hosted The Biggest Loser's fourth season and left the series at the end of the 16th season in 2015. She plays the lead role of Hannah in the television movie franchise Hannah Swensen Mystery and will reprise her role for the upcoming movie in the franchise, Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Victor Webster as Chad

Victor Webster is a popular Canadian actor who is known for being the second actor to play Nicholas Alamain on NBC's daytime soap Days of Our Lives from 1999 to 2000. He is also famous for his roles as the mutant Brennan Mulwray in Mutant X, Coop the Cupid on Charmed, and detective Carlos Fonnegra in Continuum.

Webster has also played Mathayus of Akkad / The Scorpion King in The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012) and The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015). He has also starred in Motherland: Fort Salem, MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, The Wedding Veil Legacy, and Workin’ Moms, among other movies and shows.

Webster joins the cast of Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery as a character called Chad.

Barbara Niven as Delores Swensen

Barbara Lee Niven is an American actor, writer, and producer, who is best known for her works in Hallmark and Lifetime movies. She is also famous for her television roles in Pensacola: Wings of Gold, One Life to Live, Cedar Cove, and Chesapeake Shores.

Apart from her work in the industry, Niven is also a motivational speaker, media trainer, animal rights activist, and a National Ambassador for American Humane.

Barbara Niven plays the character Delores Swensen, Hannah's mother, on Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Gabriel Hogan as Norman Rhodes

Gabriel Hogan is a Canadian actor and he is most recognizable for his continuing role on the hit cable television firefighter comedy series Tacoma FD. He was also featured on Netflix’s Heartland and the drama Condor. Hogan stars as Norman Rhodes, Hannah's friend who helps her get to the bottom of a murder in the upcoming movie.

Tess Atkins as Michelle Swensen

Tess Atkins is a television actor who is familiar to viewers for her roles in A Killer Among Us, My Sweet Audrina, and Continuum. She plays the role of Hannah's sister Michelle in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Daylin Willis as Lonny Murphy

Daylin Willis is also an actor who is known for his roles in The Fall of the House of Usher, Binged to Death, and Firefly Lane. He joins the cast of the Hallmark movie as a character called Lonny Murphy.

Catch the Hallmark movie coming this Thursday.

