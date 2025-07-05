7 shows to watch if you liked Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This has become a household name when it comes to television entertainment centring around unexpected relationships. Released in September 2024, this Netflix original show delivers a refreshing blend of subtle romance, humor, and genuine chemistry. This left the viewers craving more similar storylines.

Nobody Wants This follows Joanne, a relationship and s*x podcaster, as she falls for Noah, a traditional, single Rabbi. As the couple navigates their relationships through various outer conflicts, they serve up a release of laughter and give rise to some heartfelt moments. Its approach to modern romance feels both aspirational and relatable, offering audiences a glimpse of the benefits of healthy communication in relationships.

For the viewers who were impressed by the clever writing and authentic character arc in Nobody Wants This, the television world offers several other shows that share the same qualities, such as Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso, and The Good Place. These series prioritize character arcs and authentic dialogue—all this with the romantic tension that keeps audiences invested in each episode.

Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso, The Good Place, and four other shows to watch if you liked Nobody Wants This

1) Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek transforms a wealthy family's downfall into a wholesome journey of unexpected love and personal growth. The show follows the elite Rose family as they have all their wealth looted from them and are compelled to move to a small town.

What starts as an eccentric comedy evolves into something much deeper, exploring themes of family bonds, acceptance, and finding love in unexpected circumstances.

The series's strength lies in its character arc, particularly how it handles the relationship between Patrick and David. Their romance unfolds naturally, built on mutual understanding and respect rather than dramatic actions.

The series additionally displays how genuine connections form through shared conflicts and authentic communication, much like the central relationship in Nobody Wants This. Dan Levy's writing makes sure that each character evolves throughout the show, making their journey feel earned and authentic. The release of laughter never comes at the cost of character arc, creating a viewing experience that feels emotionally satisfying.

This series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso follows the story of an American football coach who moves to England to train a soccer team, bringing his cheerful nature to a cynical environment. The series excels at displaying how empathy and genuine care can transform communities and relationships.

Ted's approach to coaching extends beyond goals and scores, focusing on personal intervention and emotional core. The romantic connection involving Rebecca and her journey of self-acceptance adds nuance to the story, just like in the protagonist's journey in Nobody Wants This.

Additionally, the screenplay adds depth to the characters, allowing viewers to develop empathy despite their mistakes. The series illustrates how genuine connections form when people refuse to pretend, a theme that resonates with the romance between Noah and Joan in Nobody Wants This.

This series is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) The Good Place

The Good Place blends philosophical elements with romantic comedy, crafting an eccentric viewing experience that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. The series' in-depth exploration of the concepts of ethics and personal growth mirrors the dynamics in Nobody Wants This.

The series revolves around Eleanor's journey through the afterlife, where she must find ways to become a better person. Moreover, her romance with Chidi unravels across various realities and timelines, displaying how genuine connections can even blossom in a parallel universe.

The common ground in both shows is Kristen Bell playing the main lead, and she projects all the nuances of the characters with a lot of charm. The show's ability to portray humor alongside deeper themes of ethics makes it particularly engaging to audiences who appreciate both depth and entertainment.

This series is available on Netflix.

4) Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The premise of this comedy series revolves around the NYPD in Brooklyn. All the quirky detectives, along with a newly recruited captain, Raymond Holt, bring nuances to the series.

The storyline follows their personal and professional entanglements as they solve crimes and accompany elaborate heists. All this, in addition to navigating relationships with one another, adds more emotional depth to the narrative.

All the characters are stuck navigating personal rivalries, developing romances, and undergoing personal growth in the series while humbly trying to fulfill all their duties. Their dynamic showcases the importance of supporting each other's ambitions and celebrating individual growth—themes that align with the connection philosophy presented in Nobody Wants This.

The show maintains its humorous elements while addressing serious issues, striking a balance that entertains viewers on multiple levels.

This show is available to stream on Netflix.

5) Derry Girls

This Netflix original series centres around teenage girls navigating the struggles of friendship, romance, and family drama. The premise is set in the 1990s in Northern Ireland, and the setting and lifestyle depicted make it even more engaging.

What makes this show stand out, despite its seemingly complicated backdrop, is the satire and humor that emerge from teenage experiences and family dynamics. Moreover, teenage infatuations depicted in the series often feel genuine and age-appropriate, illustrating how young people learn about relationships through various challenges.

The show illustrates how strong friendships and family bonds play a crucial role in establishing the foundation of strong personal relationships. Just like how the main lead's relationship was given full thrust through her family and friends in Nobody Wants This.

Viewers can watch Derry Girls on Netflix.

6) Lovesick

Lovesick follows the story of Dylan learning that he has an STI. He decides to connect with all his past lovers to warn them about the possible infection. This is where the show takes an unconventional approach, running the story through flashbacks. Each episode reveals one love story at a time, set in the past, featuring the lead character.

Through this journey of spreading awareness, Dylan ends up learning a lot about himself while talking to those women. The series mirrors Nobody Wants This because both storylines centre around personal growth while navigating past and present romance.

This show treats dating with authenticity and without any malice. Every character possesses both flaws and goodness. Dylan's friends also help him navigate through his feelings.

Interested viewers can check out Lovesick on Netflix.

7) Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever follows the life of Devi, a teenage girl overcoming the grief of her father's demise while keeping up with teenage drama. She lives with her strict mother and cousin in California. The series follows her numerous attempts to gain popularity in school and get herself a boyfriend.

However, her Indian-American identity creates extra challenges at school and in her personal life. Devi ends up making various blunders with boys throughout the series, which delivers numerous comedic moments.

The genuine emotions in this show connect to Nobody Wants This through its focus on raw emotions. These two series focus on characters trying to figure out what they want in a relationship.

These are the best seven series to watch if you liked the unconventional love themes of Nobody Wants This. Let us know in the comment section if you liked any.

