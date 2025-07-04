10 best episodes from 'Reacher'

Reacher has garnered a large number of viewers with its blend of mystery, explosive action, and character arcs.

Ad

This series, based on Lee Child's popular novels, follows Jack Reacher as he travels across the United States, helping those in despair while unravelling risky conspiracies. Each episode serves up shocking moments that showcase why this series has become a fan favourite.

The top 10 Reacher episodes that made the series memorable

10) "ATM" (Season 2, Episode 1)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The second season starts with tragic news that sets the tone for everything that unfolds. Frances Neagley comes in contact with Jack to tell him that her former colleague, Calvin, has been killed under mysterious circumstances.

Ad

Trending

This revelation brings together all individuals of the 110th Special Investigation Unit, including David O'Donnell, as they realize they may be under threat.

The episode excels because it immediately recognizes and establishes conflicts, along with the high stakes that accompany them. Audience understands that when someone troubles Jack's people, there will be consequences.

The premise also explores Jack's military background, which had remained largely unexplored.

This episode showcases how Reacher can evolve while maintaining its main appeal.

Ad

9) "New York's Finest" (Season 2, Episode 6)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

All through the second season, Jack and his colleagues clash with Detective Russo, a New York homicide officer investigating Franz's murder. Regardless of their differences, Jack eventually recruits Russo to protect a witness's child.

Ad

When the bad cops attack, Russo sacrifices himself to protect the girl, forcing Jack to face various enemies alone.

This episode hits the emotional core of the viewers as Russo transforms from anti-hero to an ally just before his demise. This loss affects both the viewers and Jack emotionally.

The episode additionally features Jack's first encounter with Shan Langston. The season's main antagonist creates a memorable scene that foreshadows the impending doom.

Ad

8) "In a Tree" (Season 1, Episode 4)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Jack's relationship with Officer Roscoe Conklin strengthens as she encourages him to open up about his past life. He reluctantly shares anecdotes from his time in Iraq, revealing a vulnerable side of himself that viewers seldom witness.

Ad

Their bond helps Jack connect with his deceased brother's girlfriend, providing crucial information for their investigation. This episode offers the viewers a chance to see through Jack's rough exterior.

Alan Ritchson delivers a subtle performance that holds the character's stoic nature while unfolding further depth. This episode proves that Reacher becomes more engaging when it balances character development and action.

7) "Papier" (Season 1, Episode 6)

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

Captain Finlay and Jack chase a lead that proves worthless, but their tedious task allows their relationship to strengthen. Finlay uncovers a part of his past in front of Jack, and the two men begin to develop trust in each other.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jack follows another lead that finally cracks the case wide open.

The episode marks a twist where Jack and Finlay, who were previously teammates out of necessity, become genuine friends. Along with the exposed corrupt conspiracy, the season escalates to new heights. The episode demonstrates how Reacher bonds while the story progresses.

6) "No Apologies" (Season 1, Episode 5)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

After Jack protects Roscoe from KJ Kliner's harassment, she lashes out at him for treating her like she needs to be rescued. Despite the criticism, Jack calls Neagley for help with the limited resources.

Ad

Their relationship reveals that the small town of Margrave sits at the centre of an international counterfeiting business. Neagley's introduction brings up appealing chemistry to the screen.

Her history with Jack creates a dynamic unlike any other bond in the series. She pushes Jack's limits by bringing more challenges. This episode displays how Reacher profits from characters who mirror the main lead's capabilities.

5) "A Night at the Symphony" (Season 2, Episode 4)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The stress in the series escalates as O'Donnell suspects that their missing colleague, Tony Sean, has fooled them. The terrorist A.M. continues his deadly work across the world.

Ad

Jack's team conducts an undercover operation, gathering valuable intelligence with the help of Finlay, who returns from the first season. Moreover, Finlay's appearance bridges the gap between seasons, helping to create a unified world rather than separate stories.

The episode concludes with a motorcycle gang attacking the team, resulting in explosive action sequences. This demonstrates how Reacher can revive beloved characters while introducing new narratives.

4) "Reacher Said Nothing" (Season 1, Episode 7)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

After corrupt police murder an innocent officer and his spouse, Jack sets a strategic trap for the remaining shady law enforcement officials. He systematically removes them with tactical precision, but a shocking betrayal reveals the full story of the conspiracy.

Ad

The episode displays seven minutes of tactical action as Jack springs his trap. Alan Ritchson proves why he is ideally suited to adapt the character, combining strategic thinking with physical presence. The twist ending proves that even Jack can be taken aback, adding more nuance to his character.

3) "Fly Boy" (Season 2, Episode 8)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

In the season finale, Jack surrenders to Langston to protect O'Donnell and Karla Dixon. The gambit leads to an innovative fight sequence aboard a moving aeroplane, where Jack must defend his people while fighting the enemies.

Ad

The capture of Jack creates immediate tension as viewers wonder about his plan. The aeroplane fight represents one of the series's most unpredictable action sequences.

After exhausting a season with manipulation and murder, watching Jack and his people deliver justice pleases the viewers.

2) "Welcome to Margrave" (Season 1, Episode 1)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The series kicks off with Jack becoming a murder suspect only based on his accidentally being present near the crime scene. When bookish Paul Hubble confesses to saving his family, Jack finds himself convicted alongside him. After protecting Paul from attackers, Jack discovers the murder victim was his estranged brother.

Ad

This pilot episode sets the tone perfectly for Jack as a mysterious wanderer with a risky past and a moral code. The series effectively showcases his detective skills and combat potential while laying the groundwork for their bond with Finlay.

It represents a suspenseful and engaging introduction to the world of Reacher.

1) "Pie" (Season 1, Episode 8)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

In this episode, with all the allies held hostage, Jack must track down Paul for the sociopathic KJ Kliner. However, Jack turns the tables. He rescues Finlay and leads a full assault on the company, where Roscoe and Paul's wife are locked up.

Ad

The season concludes with a spectacular rescue mission where principles take precedence over safety.

This finale skillfully resolves every central plot thread while giving each character meaningful moments. Jack starts under pressure but gradually regains control, leading to a satisfying confrontation with K.J. Every hero contributes to the victory, ensuring that no one feels left out.

The episode displays everything that makes Reacher exceptional television.

These ten episodes from Reacher made it more engaging and a huge success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More