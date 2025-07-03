The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrives

Season 3 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries features six episodes and a Christmas special. It premiered on Acorn TV with a double episode on February 19, 2024. The season was directed by Dermot Boyd and written by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent. The cozy crime drama series was also created by Lindsay and Vincent.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries stars Sally Lindsay as Jean White, an antiques dealer who discovers her husband's secret life after his death. Curious to know what caused her husband's death, Lindsay travels to France to unravel the mystery. Each episode features a stand-alone mystery that revolves around history, fashion, rare antiques, and buried crimes. With the show's fourth season releasing on July 7, 2025, here's a refresher of season 3.

The official synopsis of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, as per Acorn TV, reads:

"Antiques dealer Jean White (Sally Lindsay, Mount Pleasant) is nearly bankrupt after her husband's sudden death, and so she heads to their one last asset: a cottage in antiques hub Sainte Victoire, France. There, Jean begins investigating his death, aided by sympathetic taxi driver Dom (Steve Edge). She soon finds the colorful locals have a treasure trove of other mysteries for her to assess, too."

What conspiracy does Jean uncover in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3?

A still from season 3 of the show (Image via YouTube/Acorn TV)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 kicks off when Jean is summoned after diver Gary experiences a cardiac incident and passes away during an expedition. He also finds a rare 22‑carat gold coin dated back to 1677. Suspicions soon arise when Jean discovers that the coin's origins could be treasure hunting and not science.

Her inquiry turns to a dockworker in town who knowingly killed Gary to keep the treasure hidden, fearing the environmental and economic devastation its reveal would unleash. Inspector Caron devises a quiet solution to make the dockworker confess, and the gold is reburied while the town remains safe.

Literary secrets take center stage in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3

A still from season 3 of the show (Image via YouTube/Acorn TV)

In season 3 episode three of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, a woman is shot close to the La Couronne café, which triggers a high-stakes investigation involving rare books, mistaken identity, and compulsive behavior. The victim was a woman named Belinda who was targeted when going to pick up a preordered Charles Dickens first edition from Jean's store.

Suspicion is first directed towards Fayette Moreau, a professional book dealer, whose appearance on the scene and ownership of the same book raise suspicions. Jean's research reveals a series of menacing philosophical letters addressed to Fayette, penned on animal parchment. This brings in Bernard Folle, a competitor bookseller, who admits to posting the letters but not the shooting.

The case turns around when Belinda's father reveals a voicemail that enables Jean to put the pieces of the truth together. Going back to Belinda's employer, Otis, Jean learns that he had been harassing Belinda. When challenged, Otis admits and says he had shot Belinda in his misguided effort to silence her.

How does The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 end?

During the season finale of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, titled Windows, Jean, Dom, and Patrick find themselves drawn into a case from decades before when former gangster Sonny is released from prison and returns to Sainte Victoire. Sonny gets in touch with Patrick over a long-lost treasure, which he feels he was robbed of after a murder in 1995.

Patrick gets Jean involved to help unravel a cryptic clue. The trio tracks a trail of personal belongings rather than treasures, and the hunt leads to Jean making a discovery about her deceased husband's hidden past. Though tensions arise at first, Sonny's motive is ultimately something of redemption—to use the treasure to make amends and give back to the community.

Jean finds the buried treasure, and Sonny keeps his word. The episode also features Dom, who had been anxious about his health, coming to terms with the uncertainty of life. He professes his love for Jean in a romantic scene, leaving viewers wondering what will happen next.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 will premiere on Acorn TV on July 7, 2025.

