The Buccaneers season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Historical drama series The Buccaneers debuted on Apple TV+ in November 2023 and was renewed for a second season the next month. Almost one and a half years later, the show returned for a second season on June 18, 2025, with the first episode titled The Duchess of Tintagel.

Based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name, The Buccaneers season 1 followed the story of five wealthy American women in the Gilded Age. One of the five friends, Conchita Closson (Alisha Boe), married a British aristocrat named Lord Richard Marable (Josh Dylan). Conchita, a Black woman, struggled to fit in with her in-laws in England.

Meanwhile, the other four female characters also got a chance to find the love of their lives in England, overcoming individual struggles. These four women were the St. George sisters — Annabel (Kristine Froseth) and Virginia (Imogen Waterhouse), better known as Nan and Jinny — and the Elmsworth sisters, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Mabel (Josie Totah).

Conchita and Richard's marriage does not result in a happily ever after in The Buccaneers season 1

Conchita Closson and Lord Richard Marable were set to tie the knot in New York when the latter almost backed off because he was afraid that his nouveau riche wife would not be accepted by his conservative aristocratic family. Luckily, Nan was able to convince him that his love for Conchita would help them overcome those challenges.

Conchita was pregnant at the time, but did not tell Richard about it because she did not want her pregnancy to compel Richard to marry her. When the two arrived in England after their wedding, their welcome was far from warm, as Conchita's in-laws made it clear that they were not pleased with the marriage.

Conchita was heartbroken by her in-laws' judgment to the point that she considered breaking it off with Richard. The couple even had a little misunderstanding regarding a comment Richard had made to his friends, but they were able to sort it out.

Their relationship was also put to the test when Richard's unconventional and twisted relationship with their governess, Miss Testvalley (Simone Kirby) came to light. Luckily, Richard's sister, Honoria (Mia Threapleton), was able to relieve Testvalley from her duties.

Ultimately, Richard agreed to move to America with Conchita, although her father had gone bankrupt. However, before they could shift, Richard's father revealed that he was gravely ill.

This left the young Lord two options. The first option was to leave everything in his brother, Lord James Seadown's (Barney Fishwick) hands and move to America with his wife and daughter. The second alternative was to stay in England and take over his dad's position, which would give Conchita a better position in the family.

Nan gets stuck in a love triangle in The Buccaneers season 1

In season 1 episode 1, Jinny accidentally revealed to Nan that the latter was not the biological daughter of her parents. Nan was actually born as the result of an affair between their father and an unknown woman. However, Jinny's mother agreed to raise the child as her own, and the truth about Nan's origins was one of the best-kept secrets for the longest time.

In the same episode, Nan met the Duke of Tintagel, Theo (Guy Remmers), who proposed to marry her. Theo was looking for a wife regardless of his status. Even the secret behind Nan's status as St. George's daughter did not deter Theo from marrying her.

However, Nan was torn between Theo and Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome), who happened to be Theo's best friend. Nan was obviously attracted to Guy as well, and the two even shared a passionate night, but it did not go any further than that.

Jinny's marriage to Lord Richard's brother, Lord James, did not go as well as she had hoped. James even abused her when he found out that Jinny was pregnant. Not knowing who else to ask for help, she came back to Nan.

Nan decided to marry Theo because his status as a Duke would not only help her mother get out of her unhappy marriage but also save Jinny from James. Jinny and Guy ran away while Nan tied the knot with Theo. In a surprising turn of events, Nan's father rushed to the chapel to inform Mrs. St. George that Nan's biological mother had returned, but her identity was not revealed.

Mabel's love story is far from traditional in The Buccaneers season 1

Mabel Elmsworth was queer and she did not seem to be good at hiding it. Despite this, none of her friends or even her sister could tell that she was not interested in men. During her stay in England, Mabel fell for Richard's sister Honoria, and her feelings were reciprocated.

When Mabel went back to New York, her mother caught her getting intimate with one of the maids, but did not acknowledge Mabel's feelings. The lack of reaction from her mother put Mabel in a dilemma and made her feel ashamed.

Mabel returned to England and got physical with Honoria, but she was also scared. In that age, queerness was not really on the table, let alone same-sex marriage. So, Mabel came up with the idea to marry Miles Dawnley (Shobhit Pisa) so she could stay in England by Honoria's side.

Initially, the plan sounded ideal, but it did not take long for Mabel to realize that even this marriage would come with responsibilities as Miles brought up children. Consequently, Mabel broke it off with Miles and decided to stay by Honoria's side. However, season 2 might see Mabel return to New York.

The Buccaneers is available to stream on Apple TV+.

