7 things to remember before watching The Buccaneers season 2

The Buccaneers came back for season 2 this week, and fans can go back to the Gilded Age, where new money American women Jinny, Nan, Mabel, Lizzy, and Conchita ascended over Britain's debutante scene to find husbands. As they struggle to fit their Western eccentricities into high society, drama inevitably ensues.

Created by Katherine Jakeways, this historical drama is based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton and follows an ensemble cast consisting of Kristine Froinnseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Matthew Broome, and others. Fans love the way it blends the Bridgerton-esque grandeur of a period piece with a unique premise that explores identity, tradition, and sisterhood that stands the test of time.

Here's what fans must remember before watching The Buccaneers season 2.

A quick recap of key moments from The Buccaneers season 1

1) Jinny's revelation about Nan causes a scandal in British high society

Nan's parentage is outed (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Jinny and Nan have a fight in the very first episode of The Buccaneers, where she inadvertently reveals that Nan is a product of an affair between their father, Tracy St. George. Lord Seadown, Jinny's husband, hears the news and makes sure everyone knows about it, making Nan's life difficult in British high society.

So most of season 2 will probably revolve around Nan's parentage, and her reconciling with Patti for not telling her earlier. She gets sent away because of the scandal and ends up meeting Theo, the Duke of Tintagel, and that's how the infamous Nan-Guy-Theo love triangle is born.

2) Theo accepts Nan amidst the scandal

Theo and Nan are engaged to marry (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Lord Seadown's ability to gossip takes Nan's illegitimacy all the way to the Duchess of Tintagel, who flat out refuses Theo's decision to marry Nan. However, Nan stands up for herself at a Christmas luncheon and declares her true identity, and Theo backs her up, claiming he loves her irrespective of her parentage and intends to marry her.

This comes after Theo finds out about Guy and Nan's ongoing romance by intercepting a telegram from him, which makes him a deeply evil character in The Buccaneers. He not only berates Guy for being in love with Nan (only for the money, as he assumes), but he also uses Nan's societal needs to his advantage.

3) Nan & Guy sleep together the day before her wedding to Theo

Nan and Guy still have feelings for each other (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Guy tries to move on by getting engaged to Lady Hopeleigh, but he soon realizes its futility due to his love for Nan. Things are tense between Nan and Theo after the truth about his hiding Guy's drunken telegram confession to Nan is revealed. Theo gives her an ultimatum about the wedding.

Nan finds Guy climbing up to her room in the night before her wedding, where he admits to ending his engagement with Lady Hopeleigh. The couple profusely confesses their love for each other and consummates their relationship. In the end, however, Nan ends up marrying Theo to save Jinny.

4) Lord Seadown is a conniving and abusive man

Lord Seadown is the antagonist of the show (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

A main storyline in The Buccaneers season 1 is the mild rivalry between Lizzy and Jinny over winning Lord James Seadown's affections. While he toys with both their feelings, he chooses Jinny, and the two women have a brief falling out before reconciling their friendship.

However, Jinny's marriage to him is less than ideal. The abuse is initially verbal and emotional, with Lord Seadown berating her and slowly cutting her off from her friends. But when he finds out she's pregnant, he ends up physically assaulting her. Before their wedding, he also humiliates Lizzy by making her strip down her clothes before abandoning her, naked, and found by one of his servants.

Jinny initially doesn't believe Lizzy when she confesses to this incident in The Buccaneers, but soon realizes that she and her unborn child are unsafe with him. She goes to Nan and Guy for help.

5) Jinny leaves her abusive marriage with an unborn child

Nan helps Jinny escape (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Nan decides to go through with her wedding to Theo solely to save her sister's life. First, she tries to get Jinny and escape to South Africa with Guy, but Lord Seadown catches them and forces Jinny back home. So Nan comes up with a risky plan.

While Nan walks down the aisle and the bridesmaids cause a distraction, Jinny escapes in a carriage with Guy, and James is left without a clue of her escape. However, The Buccaneers season 2 will primarily focus on Jinny's escape, and Lord Seadown's hunt for her by labelling her a fugitive and a kidnapper of his child.

6) Mabel and Honoria admit their true feelings

Mabel and Honoria get together in the finale (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

From the very beginning, Mabel and Honoria dance around their feelings for each other, scared to reveal their true sexual identities to a rigid and traditional British society. They have a physical relationship that slowly blossoms into an emotional one, but Mabel ends up getting engaged to Miles to put on a mask for society.

In the finale, however, she realizes that she cannot go through with her wedding and breaks off her engagement. She confesses her love for Honoria, but their future is uncertain in The Buccaneers season 2 as Mabel must face the pressures of finding a husband.

7) Conchita and Richard leave London without money

The couple married early in The Buccaneers season 1 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

One of the major storylines in season 1 revolved around Conchita's marriage to Richard and her struggles to settle into life as Lady Marable. However, things go south when Richard's dark past is revealed: his former governess, Miss Testvalley, groomed him as a child, and his mother knew of it without offering him any solace. This heartbreaking revelation makes him leave his family and London behind and with Conchita and their daughter, Minnie.

However, Conchita's family is in trouble, as her father's investments failed and he has lost all his money. With Richard cutting off his family, this leaves the couple without any money. It will be interesting to see how they manage their affairs in The Buccaneers season 2.

Stream all episodes of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+.

