The Buccaneers season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Regal drama The Buccaneers season 2 has finally arrived on Apple TV+, with the premiere episode on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Set during the Gilded Age, the series follows a group of five American girls navigating their way into England's social circles.

In The Buccaneers season 1, Nan and her sister Jinny, Lizzy and her sister Mabel, and Conchita made their debutante debuts and searched for their future husbands. Some of them did, while others are yet to find their happy ever after. In season 2, Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, and Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, while Jinny is on the front pages for kidnapping her unborn baby.

Every new episode of The Buccaneers season 2 promises more romance, scandal, and drama, and here's when every episode arrives on streaming, where to watch it, and what to expect as the season progresses.

The Buccaneers season 2 release schedule and where to watch it

New episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 will be released for streaming every week on Wednesdays starting on June 18, 2024, and it will only be available to watch on Apple TV+. The second season of the series will have eight episodes, like the first season, and below is the complete release guide for each episode, which runs every week until the finale on August 6, 2025.

Episode No. Episode Title Release date Episode 1 The Duchess of Tintagel Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Episode 2 Holy Grail Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Episode 3 Get Her Out Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Episode 4 Ice Cream Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Episode 5 A Whole Love Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Episode 6 Every Single Piece of My Heart Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Episode 7 All Rise Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Episode 8 She Knows Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Like most Apple TV titles, new episodes of the series will drop at around 12:00 am Eastern Time or 9:00 pm Pacific Time on Tuesday evenings. For those who are not subscribed to Apple TV+ yet, subscriptions start at $9.99 per month after the seven-day free trial.

What is The Buccaneers season 2 going to be about?

The second season of The Buccaneers marks a significant change in Nan St. George's (Kristine Froseth) life and title. She's now the new Duchess of Tintagel after marrying Theo (Guy Remmers) for security and the social status that can help save her sister Jinny from her abusive husband. However, the shiny new title comes with a heightened responsibility to her old and new family.

Meanwhile, Jinny has escaped her abusive husband, Lord James Seadown, with Nan's love interest, Guy, who is also Theo's friend. However, Lord Seadown is eager to find her, especially with their unborn child. Nan's birth mother, whom she doesn't know and has never met, also attends her wedding. Long story short, the new Duchess starts off season 2 in a new heap of messes.

The synopsis of season 2 of The Buccaneers from Apple TV+ reads:

"Now the Buccaneers are no longer invaders—England is their home. In fact they are practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child."

It further teases something bigger and more dramatic than the last season:

"Last time we got a taste of England. This time we're in for a veritable feast."

The five American friends in the first season will return to their roles: Kristine Froseth as Nan, Alisha Bose as Conchita, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy, Josie Torah as Mabel, and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny. Most of the previous cast will also reprise their roles, including Christina Hendricks, Matthew Brooke, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Guy Remmers, and more.

That said, the new season will also feature an additional cast member. Leighton Meester will be joining The Buccaneers season 2 cast as Nell Wolfe, who plays a key role in Nan's story.

Catch new episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 every Wednesday, streaming on Apple TV+.

