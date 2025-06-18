The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 ending explained: Why is Nan wearing red at Lady Hadstock’s Black-and-White Ball? Its significance explained

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 marks the return of Apple TV+'s hit period romance drama, packed with emotions, and celebrations. Nan and Theo are married, making her the new Duchess of Tintagel. But while she has a good reason to marry the Duke, which is to help save Jinny from her abusive husband, Nan is still hit by the weight of her choices.

However, while she is a hot mess at her wedding reception, Nan finds the courage and strength to embrace her new title by the end of the episode. Nan attends Lady Hadstock's Black-and-White Ball as the new Duchess of Tintagel in a bright red gown to "change the conversation."

Meanwhile, The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 reveals Nan's biological mother, Conchita and Richard's next steps, and Lizzy's potential love interest.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 ends with Nan dazzling the crowd in a bright red gown

Nan is a ball of nerves and emotional breakdown during her wedding reception in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1. However, her entrance at Lady Hadstock's Black-and-White Ball at the end of the episode is a complete 180 degrees. She looks composed and ready to take on the spotlight as the new Duchess of Tintagel.

Nan at Lady Hadstock's Ball (Image via Apple TV+)

While everyone is dressed to the nines, but in black and white, Nan enters the party in a bright red dress, causing a buzz. She picks the color for many various reasons, but most especially because she wants to stand out. At the party, Cora asks what Nan is doing with her outfit of choice, and Conchita's response sums up Nan's purpose. She says:

"[She's] changing the conversation."

With people talking about her head-turning entrance at the ball, she is able to knock Jinny from the front pages, as seen in the headlines of the next day's newspaper at the end of The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1. It means there are fewer eyes on Jinny and her escape.

Moreover, picking the bright red color is Nan's way of making her mark as opposed to what the Dowager Duchess wants or expects from her. With the Dowager Duchess helping with Jinny's escape, she has conditions she wants Nan to fulfill—make Richard happy, and for Nan to become a dutiful Duchess. What she really means is that she wants Nan to be silently standing behind the Duke.

Before the party, the Dowager Duchess tells her to go and show how she intends to behave as the new Duchess, which she does. But as opposed to the silent, meek wife the Dowager Duchess wants her to be, Nan chooses to become bold and do things on her own terms, setting up her character arc in the second season of The Buccaneers.

The scarlet color also circles back to Nelle's final words to Nan before she returns to America. She tells Nan:

"Do something spectacular... Now, take ownership of this castle, please. Paint in scarlet."

Who is Nelle in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1?

Nelle is Nan's biological mother (Image via Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 did not waste time in giving fans the answer about Nan's true parentage. Her being an illegitimate child has been a huge scandal in the previous season, which almost derailed her wedding to Theo. In the wedding reception in episode 1, Leighton Meester's character is introduced. She plays Nell, Patti's sister, and she is also Nan's biological mother.

Tracy, it turns out, did not only have an affair—he had an affair with her wife's younger sister some two decades ago. It has caused a huge fallout between Nelle and Patti, and as revealed in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1, they have been estranged for 19 years.

While Nelle wants to become Nan's mother now, it is not in Nan's best interest to reveal her identity after Tracy has said that Nan's mother supposedly died during childbirth. However, she also does not want to stay with Nan without her knowing that she is her biological mother, and so her option is to return to America.

While the episode does not end with a happy ending for the mother and daughter, Nelle does gain a sister in the episode. She and Patti have worked out their issues. As Patti decides to divorce Tracy, she goes to America with Nelle, and she gives Tracy's ticket to Nelle too.

Lizzy finds a man in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1

Lizzy and Hector (Image via Apple TV+)

At Nan and Theo's wedding early in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1, Lizzy makes eye contact with a man named Hector, and sparks start flying. However, the party ends with them only sharing glances from opposite ends of the room—no dancing, no proper introduction.

But, it appears that Lizzy has made a great impression on Hector even from afar because he visits her at the Marable estate. They talk outside the house and agree that they should spend time dancing and talking more. She agrees to go to Lady Hadstock's Ball at Hector's invitation, although she tells him she has to find out what the ball is first.

Conchita and Richard start a new venture in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1

Conchita meets Cora Merrigan and her mother on the street outside her house, and she knows the mother-daughter duo via the popular Merrigan's store in New York. At first, they are simply friendly because of their American connection, but Cora marks a new venture for Conchita.

With the Closson family's money squandered and her in-laws' money problems and refusal to sell any of their assets, Conchita comes up with a new plan. She is going to become a chaperone, and her first client is Cora, who is eager to get married in London and have a fairytale love story like Conchita.

The Merrigans will pay for her services, which include chaperoning Cora at balls and events with the upper crust of London.

Catch The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 streaming on Apple TV+.

