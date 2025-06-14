'Dream Casting' - The Buccaneers Producers on Leighton Meester joining the cast (Exclusive)

Return to the Gilded Age with The Buccaneers only on Apple TV+ as the celebrated series comes back for a second season. This time around, the story picks up right where it left off at the end of season 1, with the bombshell that Nan St. George's mother was in attendance at her wedding!

Nan St. George, the central character of The Buccaneers, discovers that her real mother is not the woman she has believed all along (Patti St. George portrayed by Christina Hendricks) in The Buccaneers season 1. While there is much that the producers of the Apple TV+ original could not say, they did provide some insight into Nan's parentage!

Executive Producer Beth Willis had the following to say about Nan's mother and Leighton Meester joining the cast of The Buccaneers season 2 in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"Well, we can tell you that she’s played by Leighton Meester. For us, the most exciting person we could have brought into that castle to be Nan’s mum. We can’t tell you how she ended up being Nan’s mum. Or what her relationship is with the rest of the characters in the show."

Writer and Executive Producer Katherine Jakeways spoke about the similarities between Nan and her mother, and what made Leighton Meester the perfect candidate for the role:

"She’s funny. She’s sort of sexy. She’s got a past. She’s got a voice. And she feels like a sort of worthy parent to Nan. She feels like they belong in the same family, in the same world. So, we talked about Leighton from the start as a dream casting of who it could be."

As luck would have it, Meester of Gossip Girl fame was a fan of The Buccaneers, and signed on to join the cast. Jakeways continued:

"And yeah. Obviously an absolute thrill when it turned out Leighton was a fan of the show and keen to do it. So we were very lucky to have her. We’re very excited about people seeing how that plays out."

What impact will Nan's mother have on The Buccaneers season 2?

The second season of The Buccaneers picks up where we left off in season 1. Nan was on the altar, ready to be married to Theo, the Duke of Tintagel (played by Guy Remmers). Little did she know that her own mother was among the attendees.

Jakeways explained why Leighton Meester was perfect for the role of Nan's mother:

"And when we were talking about the character, not so much in terms of her relationship with any of the other characters. But who would be somebody who would be Nan’s mother…we were keen to make her similar to Nan in that she is sort of able to speak up for herself, she is quite scrappy, she’s not going to go down without a fight."

Producer Joe Innes summed it all up:

"And it’s the gift for Episode 1 of the unexpected wedding guest who’s going to blow everything up in the first episode. It’s such an exciting way to kick off a series."

Season 2 of The Buccaneers streams worldwide on Wednesday, June 18 on Apple TV+. How will Nan's mother change the proceedings? Keep reading Sportskeeda to find out!

