Did Leighton Meester star in Law and Order series? Details explored

Leighton Meester is an American actress and singer. She is a former cast member of Law and Order, as she portrayed the role of Alyssa Turner in the series as a guest star.
Meester's character had a one-episode arc for the storyline of the episode titled 'Disciple'. The episode focused on a teenage girl found dead in an emergency room, and the investigation surrounding it. Meester played the murder victim's best friend in the series.
Apart from an acting role, Leighton Meester also has singing credits for the series. She provided guest vocals to the song Good Girls Go Bad by Cobra Starship.
The song was featured in the cold open of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 16 episode titled 'Granting Immunity'.
Who is Leighton Meester? Filmography explored
Leighton Meester is an American actress known most prominently for her starring role as Blair Waldorf on the CW television series Gossip Girl, She played the character from 2007 to 2012.
The actress has also appeared in multiple films over the years since her debut in 1999. She has also ventured into theatre as well as film and television, making her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men (2014). Some of her major filmography includes:
- 2003 - Hangman's Curse as Elisha Springfield
- 2003 - Tarzan as Nicki Porter
- 2005 - 24 as Debbie Pendleton
- 2005 - Veronica Mars as Carrie Bishop
- 2005–2006 - Surface as Savannah Barnett
- 2006 - Flourish as Lucy Covner
- 2007 - Drive-Thru as Mackenzie Carpenter
- 2007–2012 - Gossip Girl as Blair Waldorf
- 2008 - Killer Movie as Jaynie Hansen
- 2010 - Date Night as Katy
- 2011 - The Roommate as Rebecca Evans
- 2011 - The Oranges as Nina Ostroff
- 2012 - That's My Boy as Jamie Martin
- 2014 - Life Partners as Sasha Weiss
- 2014 - Like Sunday, Like Rain as Eleanor Logan
- 2017- Making History as Deborah Revere
- 2018–2020 - Single Parents as Angie D'Amato
- 2019 - Semper Fi as Clara
- 2022 - The Weekend Away as Beth
- 2022–2023 - How I Met Your Father as Meredith
What is Law and Order about? Plot of the series explored
Law and Order is an American police procedural and legal drama series. It aired its entire run on the NBC channel, premiering in September 1990. The show ran for 20 seasons till May 2010.
Then, in 2021, it was revealed that the series would be revived for another season, which premiered in February, 2022.
Law and Order is set and filmed in New York City, and usually follows a two-part approach for its episodes. Each episode has an individual storyline and case. The first half-hour of the installment is the investigation of a crime and its suspects. Then, the second half is the prosecution at the district attorney's office.
Apart from Law and Order, Leighton Meeser is also likely to play an upcoming role in Netflix's Nobody Wants This, alongside Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.