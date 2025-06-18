The Buccaneers season 2: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

The Buccaneers is a historical drama TV series that premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2023. Set in the Gilded Age that began in the 1870s, The Buccaneers follows five ambitious young women, daughters of new-money Americans of the time.
The first season of The Buccaneers took audiences by storm, earning the series a rating of 6.7 on IMDb and 76% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It was renewed for a second season in December 2023, which will be released on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Edith Wharton, which was published posthumously by Penguin Books in 1938, following her death in 1937. Marion Mainwaring completed the novel in Wharton's style in 1993.
Release date & time for The Buccaneers season 2
Season 2 of The Buccaneers is set to release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, on Apple TV+, with an episode airing every week until August 6, 2025, totalling eight episodes.
The region-wise release date and times are given below:
Subscription plans to Apple TV+ begin at $9.99 a month.
Premise of The Buccaneers season 2
A feature released by Apple TV+ Press reads:
"In the first season of “The Buccaneers,” a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place."
Season 2 will see Nan as the most powerful woman in the country, bearing the title of Duchess of Tintagel. Season 1 saw the end of her tumultuous love triangle between Theo (Guy Remmers) and Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome), with her marriage to Theo, the Duke of Tintagel. The finale also revealed that her biological mother had returned, sparking suspense for season 2.
Jinny learns she is pregnant and does her best to keep it out of earshot of her abusive husband, James (Barney Fishwick). It would seem Jinny is missing in this new season, with posters of her all over town, accusing her of kidnapping her own unborn child from its father.
Conchita is the new Lady Brightlingsea, using her influence to empower young American heiresses. The trio has grown up and is now tasked with navigating through these new struggles as they continue to make their mark in society.
Cast of The Buccaneers season 2
Season 2 retains most of its ensemble cast members, including:
- Kristine Froseth as Annabel "Nan" St George
- Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson
- Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia "Jinny" St George
- Christina Hendricks as Patricica "Patti" St George
- Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth
- Guy Remmers as Theo
- Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte
Several new faces have also joined the lineup for this season, in roles that are yet to be disclosed. These actors include:
- Leighton Meester
- Greg Wise
- Jacob Ifan
- Grace Ambrose
- Maria Almeida
Season 2 of The Buccaneers will premiere on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, June 18, and can be viewed with a relevant subscription to the platform.