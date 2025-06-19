The Buccaneers season 2 receives a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83% ahead of its release

The Buccaneers season 2 is set to premiere between June 18, 2025, and August 6, 2025, on Apple TV+. The historical drama series debuted its first season on November 8, 2023, and ended its eight-episode run on December 13, 2023. The show, set in the Gilded Age of the 1870s, is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name, which was published in 19838.

Katherine Jakeways has created the show and co-written it with Roanne Bardsley. Rachel Leiterman, William McGregor, Charlie Manton, and John Hardwick have directed the season's eight episodes.

The official synopsis for The Buccaneers, as per Apple TV+, is as follows:

"A group of fun-loving American girls burst onto the scene in tightly corseted 1879s London, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Sent to secure husbands and status, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that."

Trending

Everything to know about The Buccaneers season 2

The Buccaneers season 2 returns to Apple TV+ after a long wait of nearly two years. The series' return was highly anticipated and even scored an impressive 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ahead of its premiere. Creator Katherine Jakeways told The Wrap on June 18, 2025, that the second season tackles "bigger themes" as compared to season 1.

"Loads of it’s sexier. It’s kind of more beautiful I think if that’s possible. It’s got bigger themes. It’s a bit more grown up," she said.

Kristine Froseth, who plays the protagonist Nan St. George in the period drama series, teased her character's evolution in season 2 in the same interview. She said that in the upcoming season, Nan will start finding her voice while navigating what having the title of Duchess means for her.

"Now she has the title of Duchess, and trying to navigate what that means for her and what she can do with that, and she starts to find her voice within that space, which I think is really exciting," Froseth stated.

The show's main cast returns for the second chapter, with Kristine Froseth reprising her role as Annabel 'Nan' St. George, Guy Remmers as her new husband Theo, Duke of Tintagel. Meanwhile, Alisha Boe will be back as Conchita Closson, and Josh Dylan as her husband, Lord Richard Marable.

Other cast members include Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown, and Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia 'Jinny' St. George. They will be joined by Christina Hendricks as Patricia 'Patti' St. George, and Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester as Patti's younger sister, Nell.

A brief recap of The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1

In The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1, Nan becomes the new Duchess of Tintagel following her wedding to Theo. Although not happy with her decision, she accepts her new role to secure the futures of her sister, Jinny, and mother, Patti. At the end of the episode, she arrives at the Black & White ball wearing a dazzling red gown to distract attention away from Jinny's disappearance.

Nan is shocked to discover that her biological mother is her aunt Nell, and finds comfort in Theo. Patti and Nell get into a heated argument over her past with Tracy, but the sisters reconcile and decide to leave together for America.

Jinny, who escaped her abusive husband, Lord James Seadown, at the end of season 1, arrives in Italy with Guy Thwarte. They pretend to be a married couple and settle down in a seaside village.

Mabel and Honoria also commit to building a life together, despite opposition to their same-sex reunion. Dick and Conchita are stuck in England due to his father Lord Brightlingsea's ill health.

Viewers can watch all episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More