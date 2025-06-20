Where was The Buccaneers season 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Buccaneers season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and there are eight episodes of the period romance drama to look forward to. Besides most of the cast returning, including Kristin Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Torah, Mia Threapleton, and Aubri Ibrag, the new season will also return with more idyllic Scottish locations.

Much like the first season, The Buccaneers season 2 was filmed almost entirely in Scotland. The country's stately houses and castles double as the fictional castles and estates in the series. But similar to The Buccaneers season 2 cast, which has a couple of additions, the new season also brings a few new locations that feature new scenery but are still as charming as the others.

Based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, the series returns to bring more of Nan, Conchita, Lizzy, Jinny, and Mabel's story now that they practically run England's high society.

The Buccaneers season 2 was filmed all over Scotland

Scotland served as a stand-in for the Apple TV+ hit historical drama's setting, which is 1870s England, both in London and the rugged English coast. Some of the country's locations also doubled as American, particularly New York, which is also a key part of the show's storyline.

The second season of The Buccaneers was filmed in at least 9 different Scottish locations.

Culzean Castle

This clifftop castle on the west coast of Scotland, which is now owned by the National Trust, stands in for one of the main locations in the series, which is Tintagel Castle. It's a late 17th-century real-life English castle that serves as the exterior of the Tintagel estate, and plenty of the show's scenes were shot at the terraces and balconies of the Culzean Castle.

Drumlanrig Castle

The 17th-century Drumlanrig Castle in Thornhill is the stand-in for the land-facing exterior of the Tintagel Castle in The Buccaneers season 2. Some people call it the "Pink Palace" because of its red sandstone facade.

Hopetoun House

While there are two castles used to depict the seaside and land-facing exteriors of Tintagel Castle, most of the residence's interiors were filmed at a different location. The cast and crew used Hopetoun House for most Tintagel indoor scenes, featuring the historical landmark's stately, Georgian-era interior. It's located in South Queensferry, a short distance from Edinburgh.

Newhailes House

It's another Scottish country home used for filming The Buccaneers season 2. The interiors of Newhailes House are where the indoor scenes of the Brightlingsea Townhouse were filmed for the series. The entrance of the Palladian-style country home also served as the stand-in for the outdoor of the Brightlingsea residence.

Gosford House

The stately residence near the East Lothian village of Longniddry stands in as the Closson mansion in New York. Inside the Gosford House is the Marble Hall, where Nan St. George and Guy met each other for the second time in the first season.

Glasgow

Glasgow's Cochran Street doubles as the street where the Closson House is located in New York. Any outdoor scene outside the residence is filmed in this area with the help of CGI to make it look like the big city's long and straight avenues.

Edinburgh

With the help of a little CGI, the Apple TV+ period drama transforms the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland's capital city, to make it look like 1870s London. Most outdoor scenes depicting a fancy London street with beautiful old buildings and private clubs are most likely filmed in Edinburgh.

Greenock

Unlike the previously mentioned locations, this charming town of Inverclyde is a new place where part of the second season was filmed. According to Travel and Leisure Asia, the production reportedly filmed scenes around Gibshill, a quiet residential area in Greenock in Inverclyde.

Geilston Gardens

The idyllic Gailston Gardens near Helensburgh is a new location showcased that wasn't on the list of The Buccaneers season 1's filming locations. It's more than 200 years old and features a classic country life with its walled garden, vegetable patch, and forested land.

Other filming locations for The Buccaneers season 2

The new season of The Buccaneers introduces a new romantic destination, a hideaway on the Italian coast—the fictional Italian town called Porto Salvo. While the scenery depicts the charm of coastal Italy, it was filmed in Croatia, specifically on the Istria Peninsula.

It might not be a real Italian town, but the peninsula of Istria has all the makings of Italy. It was once owned by Venetians, according to the show's production designer, Markéta Kořínková. Besides that, Istria has a distinctively Italian feel and look, from its architecture to the Venetian winged lions littering the streets, the language the locals speak, and more.

Catch episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 streaming every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

