5 anti-heroes who had amazing character development like Gossip Girl Chuck Bass

Anti-heroes are someone who do not conform to the traditional heroic qualities. Instead of being brave, noble, and empathetic, anti-heroes often have flaws. An anti-hero is a morally complex character and it is the realism of the character that makes anti-heroes an enigmatic persona. Anti-heroes have been often portrayed on TV and screen to bring layers and depth to character.

From Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass to Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington, there have been various popular characters on television that have portrayed themselves as an anti-hero. Even though such characters are deeply flawed and often exhibit annoying characteristics, viewers love to sympathize with them because they are relatable.

Often, such characters have character development over the course of the series and begin to develop empathy and a moral compass.

Steve Harrington, Don Draper, and other anti-heroes that has amazing character development

1) Gregory House

Still from the show (Image via House MD)

The protagonist of the show House, Gregory House, can be an annoying character at times. Played by Hugh Laurie, Gregory is the head of the diagnostics team at the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching hospital in New Jersey. Even though he is a brilliant doctor, with an uncanny insight into his patients’ problem, he is misanthropic and unconventional.

House is a prime example of those quirky anti-heroes who have immeasurable genius, but refuse to show empathy or sympathy towards others. House also battles a pill addiction but he never puts his patients in the harm’s way. Even though he puts his team through rigorous training and lacks human warmth, he always thinks about the patients’ good. There have also been times when House has gone out of the way for his patients.

2) Dexter Morgan

Still from the show (Image via Showtime)

The titular lead of the crime drama series, Dexter Morgan is a forensic technician who also leads a double life. Played by Michael C. Hall, Dexter harbors an obsession with killing people. Even though he works for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department and helps nab criminals, he also works as a secret vigilante killer.

While Dexter is one of those anti-heroes who kills people, he does have a moral compass. Dexter tries to keep his lust for blood under control by stalking a criminal who has evaded justice in courts and tracking him down. Morgan then methodically kills him and satisfies his craving while also justifying it by killing an evil person.

3) Steve Harrington

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

One of the main characters in the popular show, Stranger Things, Steve, starts off as an unlikeable character. In the first season, he is the high school jock who only cares about being a playboy. Further, when Steve finds out that Nancy is getting close to Jonathan, he shames her across the town. However, over the course of the next few seasons, Steve has amazing character development.

Played by Joe Keery, Steve becomes an integral part of the children’s group and looks out for them. On many occasions, he saves Dustin, Mike, and the rest of the gang from the deadly monsters of the show. When he falls for Robin and she reveals that she is a lesbian, Steve shows maturity and immediately becomes a friend to her. Steve has therefore shown a tremendous amount of character development and has turned from an anti-hero to a hero.

4) Fleabag

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is the quirky and zany protagonist of the series. The show is about a free-spirited but confused young woman in London, who is trying to find her identity. Even though the character is never named, Fleabag is a realistic and flawed woman. The show presents Fleabag at a crossroads as she has just witnessed her best friend’s death and is trying to make sense of her life.

As Fleabag navigates the challenges of family, love life, and career, viewers see an intimate look at a person who tries to be unapologetically herself. While Fleabag often meanders through life and sometimes causes trouble, she has a sensitive and empathetic heart. When she falls in love with a Priest who cannot leave his ministry, Fleabag allows him to leave and shows great character development.

5) Don Draper

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The charismatic lead of the show, Mad Men, Don Draper is a suave and charming advertising executive. Played by Jon Hamm, Don is the head of an advertising firm in Manhattan, New York City. The show is based in the 1960s and revolves around the socio-political landscape of the era and the workplace politics that happened around that time. Don is the anti-hero of the show because even though he has an outwardly harming persona, he does not hesitate in deceiving people for his own gain.

Don progresses in his career by leaps and bounds and has often used underhanded tactics to get there. He has also made questionable decisions as a father and has been unfaithful to his wife. However, he grows as a person and has a strong sense of loyalty for the people he cares about. There are many moments in the show where Don motivates his colleagues.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the anti-heroes who have had character developments.

