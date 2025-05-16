Found season 2 finale ending explained: Is [spoiler] dead? Series closes with an assault and a confession

Found season 2 finale marks the end of not only the season, but could also very well be the series conclusion. NBC announced the series cancellation, ahead of the finale's premiere on Thursday, May 15, 2025, making the episode even more anticipated. Moreover, the cliffhanger kidnapping case from the previous episode upped the thrill for the ending.

The episode quickly picks up from where the last one left off, with Lena kidnapping Jamie and taking him hostage in exchange for Gabi clearing Sir's name for Lacey's kidnapping. With the entire M&A team voting in favor of giving Lena what she wanted, despite Margaret being hesitant at first, Gabi holds a press conference.

As Gabi confesses to kidnapping Sir, Trent is called to Sir's prison cell, only to find the felon unconscious and lying in a puddle of his own blood. However, Sir doesn't appear to be dead, but he's also not in great shape.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Found season 2 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 finale ends with Sir's meltdown and major injury

Sir is in prison in Found season 2 finale (Image via NBC)

NBC's Found season 2 finale offers an intense closure with plenty of twists and turns, including the last scene that was unexpected. While watching Gabi Mosely's final press conference for this season, Trent receives a phone call. Whatever is said in the call appears to be urgent as he races to go wherever he was called to go. The next scene sees Trent in prison during a commotion.

He and other prison guards find Sir unconscious in his prison cell. Sir is lying on the floor over a pool of what appears to be his own blood from a head injury. He's in bad shape, but doesn't appear to be dead.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll told Screen Rant in a post-Found season 2 finale interview that

"he [Sir] is not definitely dead."

As for who assaulted Sir in his prison cell, the earlier scenes in the episode could hint at the attacker's identity. Earlier in the Found season 2 finale, Sir watches Gabi's first press conference of the episode on a flip phone he snuck from a prison guard. When he hears Gabi hinting at meeting with Lena, where it all began—the school—to negotiate, he nearly melts down.

He knows that Lena is not above killing Gabi, which would jeopardise his plans. So, he tells Lena not to meet Gabi. The next time Sir is seen in the episode, he tries to contact every number in his roster using the same contraband phone. He calls the Agent Millen, his FBI agent contact, but Sir only receives the voicemail.

Gabi visits Sir in prison (Image via NBC)

The next one he calls is Trent, who is also not answering his phone. He's quickly unraveling, one of the few times he is in a panicked frenzy and not in complete control of the situation. His last call before the phone dies is to Trent's father, James. Unlike the previous calls he made, he leaves James a voicemail, saying that if he doesn't want Sir to dig up all his secrets, he should call back.

James, a respected former law enforcement officer, is linked to several child kidnappings during his time in the force. Sir knows about it, as he revealed in the Found season 2 episode 9.

If it ever gets out, Trent and his father's legacy would be ruined. A threat from Sir, as seen in the Found season 2 finale, could have caused James to spiral, forcing him to shut Sir up before he can do anything worse.

Moreover, it wouldn't have been impossible for James to get to Sir even in prison. As a respected figure in law enforcement, he likely has some influence. Also, Found season 2 episode 15 cemented the fact that Trent's father is not above breaking the law after he planted drugs to frame an innocent man for abduction. That said, the finale ends without any clear identity of Sir's attacker.

Gabi comes clean in Found season 2 finale

Gabi Mosley ends the season 2 of Found with one last press conference. She's set to confirm that M&A has found Jamie again, but in the middle of her speech, she starts stuttering. Lacey, who is watching the press conference on TV, says that something is wrong. Physically, Gabi is okay, but she's overwhelmed with what she's about to do, which is to come clean about her sins.

Gabi's press conference in Found season 2 finale (Image via NBC)

The secret of kidnapping Sir and keeping him in her basement for nine months has been eating at her for some time. In Found season 2 episode 10, Gabi is ready to pay for her sins and accept jail time, but she isn't arrested. In the Found season 2 finale, Gabi lets it all out. She confesses publicly about abducting Sir, calling herself a "kidnapper".

Lena is arrested in Found season 2 finale

It doesn't appear that any of the Evans siblings will be bothering Gabi or anyone at M&A anytime soon after the Found season 2 finale. Sir's life is on the line, and Lena is also arrested, thanks to Jamie and Gabi, as well as the rest of the team and the DCPD. During Jamie's abduction, he hears Margaret say from the press conference about being the smart turtle.

By the time Gabi and Margaret find Lena and Jamie at the school, Jamie is no longer bound to the chair, as seen in the cliffhanger in Found season 2 episode 21. Instead, Jamie, who refuses to be a victim again and chooses to become the smart turtle, has the gun pointed at Lena. Gabi then takes possession of the gun and convinces Lena to break the cycle of Sir's manipulation.

Gabi implies that she's Sir's first victim, and she could either kill Gabi or escape. Either way, she says that it's going to end. But unknown to Lena, police are waiting for her in both the front and back exits of the school. When she tries to follow Gabi outside, the police are ready for her before she has time to pull the trigger. Found season 2 ends with Lena's arrest.

Catch the complete installments of Found seasons 1 and 2 streaming on Peacock.

