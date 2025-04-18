Found season 3 renewal status, cast possibilities, and what fans can expect next

Found season 3 is yet to be officially greenlit by NBC as Warner Bros reportedly continues to alter the slate of the platform ahead of the premiere season in 2025. The procedural crime drama series originally premiered on October 3, 2023. It is currently midway through its second season.

Ad

The chances of Warner Bros and NBC moving ahead with Found season 3 appear solid, as the show has been well-received by both critics and audiences. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been certified 70% and 77% fresh by the critics and viewers, respectively.

In an interview with Deadline, published on April 11, 2025, Warner Bros Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey spoke about the possibility of Found season 3:

Ad

Trending

“We don’t (know) yet. (It is) going through all of (the) internal deliberation processes. We have presented … a Season 3 overview for Found and got great response from the creative teams... We’re optimistic.”

The series has struggled to find the initial high viewership since it returned for season 2 on October 3, 2024, according to ScreenRant. However, Dungey assures fans that they are ready to move forward with "quality" programs even as the television space becomes increasingly competitive.

Ad

“It comes back to what I had said earlier, which is, we believe that we are delivering the best quality programming, and that is what gives us the courage to continue to move forward in a space that is increasingly competitive. And we are also very adept at Warner Bros. We know how to produce things at a low price point, at a high price point, and everything in between.”

Ad

Possible cast members for Found season 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is not yet official, series lead Gabrielle "Gabi" Mosely, played by Shanola Hampton, is expected to return in Found season 3. Gabi is the soul of the series as the founder of the crisis management firm Mosely & Associates (M&A). Hampton is known for her work in You Again, Shameless, and Through the Glass Darkly.

Hugh "Sir" Evans, portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, is also likely to return for another season, after he provided the greatest twist in the series at the end of season 1. Gosselaar's other works include The Portrait, Precious Cargo, Heist, and Dead Man on Campus.

Ad

The supporting cast who may reprise their roles if Found season 3 moves forward are listed as follows:

Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, associate investigator at M&A

Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Mosely's police liaison

Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey Quinn, a law school student who interns at M&A

Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace, tech expert at M&A

Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana, a military veteran-turned-security expert and enforcer for M&A

Also read: Who is Jamie? Found Season 2 Episode 18 finally answers a key question in its most intense episode yet

Ad

Where will the story lead in Found season 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Found season 3 will likely continue the main storyline of Gaby Mosely working with her team of associates to rescue kidnapped individuals in and around Washington, DC, who have been overlooked by the system. Mosely was hiding a secret from her past from her team, which she reveals in season 2.

As a teenager, Mosely was abducted and imprisoned by her high school English teacher, Evans. She later kidnapped and locked him up in her basement as revenge, and consulted his expertise as a criminal to solve cases. Evans escaped captivity by the end of the first season, which forced Mosely to come clean with her co-workers.

Ad

The shifting dynamic between Mosely and Evans may be explored further in case NBC moves forward with Found season 3.

Found season 2 episode 20 will air on NBC on May 1, 2025, and on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More