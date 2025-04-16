Found season 2 episode 20: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After the last episode's temporary scheduling change, Found season 2 episode 20 won't be airing until over two weeks after episode 19, as the show gets another one-week break after every two episodes. With the longer wait comes the anticipation following last week's cliffhanger, with Sir seemingly out of prison and having struck a deal with the FBI.

Gabi and the entire M&A team were shocked by the twist, and they're bound to search for answers in the next episode. Meanwhile, the search for Lena and Carrie continues, but another discovery about Jamie is bound to bring another shocker. The story continues in Found season 2 episode 20 on May 1, 2025, on NBC, at 10:00 pm ET.

The next episode is directed by Nikhil Paniz, who previously directed the premiere and episode 12 of Found season 2. Episode 20 will also bring a slew of guest stars, including The Banker star Scott Daniel Johnson and Fisher Alexander, who will be making his TV acting debut as Nicholas.

When will Found season 2 episode 20 be released?

Found season 2 episode 20 will be a long wait after episode 19 arrived early, following NBC's major but temporary scheduling change. The next episode is not coming until Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Please refer to the table below for the exact release timing for the upcoming episode 20 in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 1, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, May 1, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, May 1, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 2, 2025

2:00 AM Central European Time Friday, May 2, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, May 2, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025

7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025

11:00 AM

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 20

During the scheduled Thursday release date mentioned above, Found season 2 episode 20 will only be available to watch as it airs on the NBC channel. However, for those who can't catch the episode airing live, it will be streaming on Peacock the very next day, on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Consequently, new episodes will be available to watch via the NBC website on the same day as their release on streaming.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 19

M&A is all hands on deck in Found season 2 episode 19, as their search for a father, who was presumed dead, starts while they are also looking for both Lena, Sir's half-sister, and Carrie, Jamie's kidnapper. However, only Jamie can find Carrie, and he comes to the tough decision of helping the police track her down.

Meanwhile, Lena is still nowhere to be found, and Trent discovers that she bought a gun using the real Heather's identity and could be dangerous. M&A also found the answer to Christian's death—he was murdered by Lena, although it could have been accidental. However, they now know that he didn't kill himself.

While paying their last respects to Christian in the cemetery, Sir, in handcuffs, suddenly arrives in a black SUV while donning a crisp suit and tie. He also had a bodyguard with him who was wearing some government-style earpiece, which Dhan said was FBI.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 20

After the shocking turn of events about Sir in the previous episode, Found season 2 episode 20 is expected to bring M&A some answers as to why he started working with the FBI. Titled Missing While Independent, Sir will be negotiating his case while M&A will be busy with their old cases, as previously missing persons start popping out.

Moreover, it appears that Jamie's case and the inquiry about his identity will continue. Here's what fans can expect to play out in the next episode of Found season 2, per the synopsis:

"A missing person flyer draws Margaret into a case about a missing woman with Down Syndrome; previously missing persons from M&A's old cases resurface; Sir negotiates the terms of his case; Dhan makes headway in determining Jamie's identity."

Stay tuned for more Found season 2 updates and news as 2025 progresses.

