What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Eli and Peyton Manning? Comedian's Menendez brothers reference draws disapproval from the audience

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently landed himself in controversy. This happened after he drew comparisons between the infamous and imprisoned Menendez brothers and football legends Eli and Peyton Manning during a stand-up set on Tuesday, May 13, at the 2025 Disney Upfront event.

The Mannings began the show with a song in which they used wordplay to insert their last name into a few of Disney's popular ABC shows, highlighting High Potential, Abbott Elementary, and Paradise.

They were also promoting the upcoming series Chad Powers, which was inspired by Eli's character of the same name for his ESPN docuseries Eli's Places.

According to Entertainment Weekly's May 14 report, following the performance, Jimmy Kimmel joked,

“I do want to thank the Manning brothers for finally answering the question, 'What if two jars of mayonnaise could sing?' The answer is, they can't.”

For context, in 1990, Lyle Menendez, and his younger brother Erik Menendez, were convicted of the murder of their parents. After more than 30 years in jail, a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, May 13, reduced the brothers' sentences from life in prison without the possibility of parole to life in prison with the possibility of parole, which might lead to their release.

Jimmy Kimmel's jokingly compared The Mannings with The Menendez

Following Eli and Peyton performing a song-and-dance routine in which they attempted to get into many Disney shows, Jimmy Kimmel made a joke. The Mannings sang a song to open the program. Additionally, they also added their last name to other popular ABC series of Disney.

Stars of the aforementioned shows, such as Kaitlin Olson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Sterling K. Brown also joined the two onstage to play along. Then, Jimmy Kimmel made fun of the song during a monologue-turned-roast.

Kimmel went up to the stage to conclude the event with a series of roasts, including criticism of the Mannings' opening act and rival networks like CBS and NBC. He added,

“That was worse than what the Menendez brothers did.”

Then, after the audience responded to his first joke, the late-night presenter added another one. Jimmy Kimmel then asked,

“Too soon or too late?”

The comedian further said that if marketers didn't give Peyton and Eli more money, the brothers would be performing another song as he concluded his monologue. Then, in reference to the Mannings, he stated,

"Do give us money before we send them out again.”

In the meantime, Kimmel concluded his 12-minute stand-up show in New York City with one final jab at the former NFL players. As per the same Entertainment Weekly report, despite the fact that Eli and Peyton did not take the stage again for a performance, he stated,

“Ladies and gentlemen, here with another song, the Manning brothers.”

For context, on the same day that Jimmy Kimmel's joke was made, Lyle and Erik Menendez were resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, instead of the life sentence without possibility of parole that they originally received. This makes them instantly eligible for parole.

For the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home, the brothers have served 35 years in prison.

However, they have maintained to the authorities that they killed their parents in self-defence following years of reported s*xual abuse at the hands of Jose. Lyle and Erik framed the murders as a possible mob killing and claimed that unidentified intruders were behind it.

Months later, they were arrested after Erik confessed to the killings in sessions with his psychotherapist. Lyle and Erik were accused of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for lying in wait, which had entitled them initially to the death penalty.

