What is TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview all about? Everything to know

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview is a documentary that includes Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were found guilty of killing their parents in 1989. For the first time in decades, the brothers appear together in a joint interview with TMZ, discussing their possibility of freedom and what they would do if released.

Ad

The program also includes interviews with their lawyer, a detective from the case, an inmate they helped free, and family members discussing the possibility of their release. It explores their lives in prison and the ongoing debate about their sentences. The documentary is going to air on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. It will subsequently be available to viewers the next day on Hulu.

Who are the Menendez Brothers from The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview, and what did they do?

Lyle and Erik murdered their parents using a shotgun (Image via Pexel @Elijah O'Donnell)

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Lyle Menendez (born January 10, 1968) and Erik Menendez (born November 27, 1970) are brothers from the United States known for killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Ad

Trending

The murders took place in their family’s Beverly Hills home. José was a wealthy music executive, and Kitty was a homemaker. The Menendez brothers used shotguns to shoot their parents while they were watching TV.

On August 20, 1989, Lyle (21) and Erik Menendez (18) shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home. They disposed of the guns, saw a movie, and later called 911, claiming to have found their parents dead. Initially, police suspected a mob hit due to José’s business ties, but the brothers soon became suspects. Their lavish spending of $700,000 after the murders further raised suspicion.

Ad

In March 1990, Erik confessed to his therapist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, who taped the conversation. The therapist’s girlfriend reported it to the police, leading to their arrests—Erik on March 8 and Lyle on March 11, 1990.

Their initial 1993 trial, which had distinct juries and concluded without a verdict, was when the brothers claimed they were acting in self-defense following physical and s*xual abuse at the hands of their father for years. During a second trial in 1996, with one jury and tighter evidence rules, they were found guilty of first-degree murder.

Ad

They were sentenced on July 2, 1996, to prison for life without parole. They are currently housed at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California. In recent years, new evidence and public interest have led to reviews of their case, including a 2023 habeas corpus petition to possibly reduce their sentences.

What is Dr. Oziel's role in the Menendez Brothers' case, and where is he now?

Ad

Dr. Jerome Oziel was the therapist for Lyle and Erik Menendez. He started working with them in 1988 after they were caught burglarizing homes. On October 31, 1989, Erik confessed to him that he and Lyle had killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home.

Oziel recorded their sessions, capturing the brothers’ detailed plans and motives. He shared this with his mistress, Judalon Smyth, who told police in March 1990 after the two separated. The tapes proved to be a real tipping point, indicating that the murders were premeditated despite the Menendez Brothers' self-defense claims.

Ad

The brothers were arrested and convicted on this basis. Oziel lost his license in 1997 for breach of confidentiality and misconduct. He is presently based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, working with the Marital Mediation Center as Jerry Oziel.

Watch The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview, releasing on April 7, 2025, on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More