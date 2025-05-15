"Give us Season 2!" — Fans react as 'Resident Playbook' cast reported to celebrate success with Bali trip and special episode broadcast

Hospital Playlist spinoff, Resident Playbook, is nearing the end of its 12-episode run, with fans eagerly waiting for updates on the series' future. As reported by Newsen on May 15, the show's creators will treat the cast to a celebratory trip to Bali, Indonesia, in recognition of the show's success.

Ad

Resident Playbook cast's Bali trip will be filmed and showcased as a special episode. While the announcement of the special episode has generated excitement, many fans are even more eager to receive updates about a potential next season. One user commented on X:

"We are on the finale week. 12 episode is not enough. Give us Season 2!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many netizens shared their response, with one saying the cast will not face any disturbance in Bali.

"Season 2 please," a user wrote.

"They are doing a lot of late promo," a fan remarked.

"NO ONE BOTHERS THEM IN BALI IM TELLING YALL LET MY DOCTORS HAVE A VACATION," another fan replied.

Fans also wished that Na PD would take over the reins and present the fans with new content.

Ad

"Dear Na PD and Team aka EggisComing, Please work your magic and make the impossible possible i am counting on you," a fan wrote.

"Doctors needs their vacation too! YES," another fan wrote.

"a reward trip to bali for resident playbook cast and crew for box office success they had to film 2 versions of resplay in between the numerous delays bc of the doctor strikes, unsure of when or if the drama would release, now they can have a well deserved rest," another fan replied.

Ad

Who will be joining the Resident Playbook cast's trip to Bali?

Ad

The main cast of the drama, Go Yoon-jung, Kang Yoo-seok, Cynthia, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Joon-won, who play Oh Yi-young, Um Jae-il, Pyo Nam-kyung, Kim Sa-bi, and Gu Do-won, respectively, are expected to join the celebration in Bali, along with the director and production crew, as reported by NEWSEN. Further details of this special episode are awaited from the drama's makers.

Resident Playbook follows Oh Yi-young and her fellow resident doctors at the OB-GYN department at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. The drama saw a series of cameos by the cast of its parent show, Hospital Playlist. These cameo appearances gave viewers an insight into the developments in the lives of the characters from Hospital Playlist.

Ad

The drama recorded a 7.5% nationwide viewership rating by its 10th episode (which aired on May 11), rising from its debut rating of 3.7%, as reported by Nielsen Korea.

The final episodes 11 and 12 of Resident Playbook will be aired on May 17 and 18, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More