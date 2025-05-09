Hospital Playlist's spinoff drama, Resident Playbook, has been making waves with its heartwarming stories and much-anticipated cameos. Several lead and supporting cast members from the original show made an appearance in the spin-off, giving the fans a much-needed update on their characters' lives since season two ended in 2021.

Ad

Now, OSEN reported on May 9 that the "Iksong couple", meaning Lee Ik-jun (played by Jo Jung-suk) and Chae Song-hwa (played by Jeon Mi-do), will appear in a cameo in the upcoming episode of Resident Playbook. Fans could not keep calm and took to X to express their excitement. Here's what one X user wrote:

"Now, the beloved “Iksong couple” Cho Jungseok and Jeon Mido will be visiting Yulje Hospital in Resident Playbook, and anticipation is growing over what kind of roles they will play and how they’ll connect with the characters. GUYS... OUR IKSONG"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jo Jung-suk and Jeon Mi-do will appear in episode 10, which is slated to air on May 11, Sunday. This is a highly anticipated cameo as the finale is only a week away.

Fans have taken to social media to show their excitement:

"OUR POWER ON-SCREEN COUPLE!!!" a user wrote

"tho I expected it, can't still believe it!" a Netizen wrote

"Iksong fans hitting the jackpot!!! congratulations all three ships are jealous and so happy for u guys!" another fan replied

Ad

Resident Playbook centers around resident OB-GYN doctors, and fans began to speculate if Ik-jun and Song-hwa will appear as expecting parents. The two had confessed their feelings for each other and had begun dating in season two. While it was never shown whether they got married, this upcoming cameo will certainly provide some answers.

Many fans of the show speculated:

"What if it's not about them being doctors, but as expecting parents of a child??? WHAT IFFFFFF" a user wrote

Ad

"but spiraling aside, whatever happens on sunday, as long as i get to see my beloved ikjun and songhwa again, that will be more than enough for me like i just wanna see my iksong again coz i miss them so much (and hopefully, a confirmation for season 3 will follow" a fan wrote

"WE'LL REALLY GET IKSONG APPEARING TOGETHER FOR THEIR SPECIAL APPEARANCE IN RESPLAY ... PARENTSSSS" another fan replied

Ad

All cameos by the Hospital Playlist cast in Resident Playbook so far

So far, Resident Playbook has had cameos by Ahn Eun-jin, Jung Kyung-ho, Yong Seok-min, Heo Sun-bin, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Bae Hyun-sung. Kim Jun-han, who played Ahn Chi-hong in the original, also made a special appearance.

This K-drama follows the lives of resident doctors of the obstetrics and gynecology department at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. Go Youn-jung, Shin Shi-ah, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji, Kim Jun-won, and Lee Bong-ryun play important roles in the series.

Ad

Resident Playbook is available on Netflix for international viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More