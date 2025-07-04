Poker Face season 2 episode 11 ending explained: Where are Charlie and Alex going? This unresolved mystery sets up the finale

With only two more episodes left in the season, things are heating up for Charlie Cale in Poker Face season 2 episode 11. In this episode, the show strays from its usual case-of-the-week mystery with an unresolved case. Charlie and her newfound friend in the city, Alex, are running away from the Feds and probably the same gangsters who were chasing down Charlie at the beginning of season 2.

With Alex framed for murder and the Five Families likely behind it, Charlie thinks there is only one person who can help them. Charlie and Alex decide to go to Indiana to find the only woman who has the guts to handle the Feds, the mob, and any hired killer—Beatrix Hasp.

However, Charlie may just be a pawn in all of these. A fresh twist comes out, and it all ties back to Beatrix and the Five Families and the deal Beatrix made in Poker Face season 2 episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Poker Face season 2 episode 11. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why is Charlie bringing Alex to Beatrix in Poker Face season 2 episode 11?

Poker Face focuses on Charlie Cale, using her lie-detecting skills to solve a murder and find justice for the victim. However, Poker Face season 2 episode 11 is all about keeping her friend, Alex, from being framed for it. She uses her uncanny ability and knows that Alex didn't kill the groom, who turns out to be Beatrix Hasp's son, one of the many twists introduced in the episode.

Alex and Charlie to Indiana in Poker Face season 2 episode 11 (Image via Peacock)

Charlie has joined Alex in her gig catering oysters at the wedding, where FBI Agent Luca Clark, also Charlie's friend, is in attendance. He's there at Beatrix's request and part of her deal with the FBI, which is to go to WITSEC if she can watch her son's wedding.

Fast forward to the reception, the groom is dead; Alex is being framed for it. There's an entire video of the groom, dead, with one of his eyes missing, and Alex waking up from being drugged, holding her shucking knife with the groom's eye in it. Alex yells that she didn't kill him, and per Charlie's 'bullsh*t meter,' she's telling the truth.

However, with the other witnesses and videos, it's not looking good for Alex. And even though Luca believes Charlie when she says Alex is innocent, the Feds can't protect her. So, she decides to go to the only person who can deal with everyone, including the Feds, the mobsters, and hired killers. There's only one person who can do that, and it's Beatrix Hasp.

Poker Face season 2 episode 11 ends with Charlie and Alex hightailing it to Indiana to find Beatrix, the person who tried to kill her and might try to kill Alex, too, because she's the suspect for killing her son. But as Charlie tells her friend, Beatrix somehow trusts her and her lie-detecting abilities, and she's banking on the mob boss to believe her that Alex didn't do it.

What has Beatrix Hasp's finsta got to do with all of it?

Beatrix Hasp in Poker Face season 2 episode 11 (Image via Peacock)

It might be a bit unbelievable that a notorious criminal like Beatrix Hasp, who knows that dangerous people are after her, would be careless enough to post her address on her fake Instagram. But that's how Charlie finds out where to find her. Beatrix has a finsta where she posts baking photos and videos.

She has tried to have Charlie follow her there, but she never did because she doesn't want Beatrix's content to mess up with her algorithm. Charlie's last resort is to find Beatrix, as she's in WITSEC and there's no other way to find her.

Whether Beatrix has been careless in sharing a part of her address or she purposely left it there for Charlie to find remains a mystery. But that's how Charlie and Alex find out that Beatrix is in Indiana.

Poker Face season 2 episode 11 hints at a conspiracy that ties back to Beatrix Hasp

Just as Charlie and Alex canoe away from Luca in Poker Face season 2 episode 11, Charlie tells him that there's a professional killer on the loose. They don't know who he is, but he's a pro at the job, and Luca knows anything Charlie tells him holds some weight.

With the Feds still trying to investigate the murder, they are also double-checking the guests and online chatter about a murder or a hired killer. That's how they come across the name 'Iguana,' a legend, a notorious assassin who has never been caught. With Luca believing Charlie about Alex's innocence, he knows that someone is trying to set up Alex.

Agent Luca in Poker Face season 2 episode 11 (Image via Peacock)

Luca's realization at the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 11 hints at something more bloody coming in the finale. Killing Beatrix's son is just the first part of the plan. Luca believes that Iguana has left Charlie alive because he's using her to bring him to where Beatrix is. Charlie going to Indiana to find Beatrix is exactly what the killer wants.

As to who has hired Iguana, it remains a mystery, but with Beatrix becoming a witness against the Five Families, they could be the ones who hired Iguana to kill her.

Poker Face season 2 episode 11 sets the stage for the finale

Poker Face usually resolves its mystery cases weekly, in a single episode, but Poker Face season 2 episode 11 takes a different route. The episode introduced sky-high stakes, a slew of returning characters, and a winding storyline that is worth stretching into at least two episodes, which sets up next week's finale.

How this episode has ended provides an exciting setup for the final episode, with the story returning to its roots—Charlie's business with the mob. But this time, there's another game-changer, with one of the most notorious killers, Iguana, on her tail.

Catch Poker Face season 2 episode 11, along with previous episodes, streaming on Peacock.

