Poker Face season 2 episode 10 ending explained: Who tries to kill Charlie Cale?

Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale and Patti Harrison's Alex team up to solve a murder in Poker Face season 2 episode 10. After Charlie decides to stay in New York following the last episode's murder, the duo find themselves becoming gym buddies after meeting each other again at the coffee shop down the block.
However, a regular gym session turns deadly when a gym regular, Rodney, ends up dead, and Charlie finds out who the culprit is: the gym owner, Brick. When Brick finds out that Charlie knows what he's done, he locks her inside the sauna and turns up the heat, with the intention of killing her.
But with an ingenious way of sending an SOS, and thanks to her newfound friend in the city and new gym buddy, Charlie escapes death's clutches.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Poker Face season 2 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.
Charlie's life is on the line again in Poker Face season 2 episode 10
Charlie's life has been on the line in the last two episodes. In Poker Face season 2 episode 9, she was pushed down a balcony, but while that one is all a ploy, danger comes close to Charlie in Poker Face season 2 episode 10. The episode's killer, Brick, tries to make Charlie his second murder victim.
A local health inspector and gym regular dies on a weightlifting bench after the barbell supposedly crushed his neck. But the day before the accident, Alex and Charlie had gotten to know Rodney a little bit and about his strict routine regarding safety, including germs and using a spotter whenever he lifts.
While the audience already knows how Rodney dies and who's responsible for it, because the incident has played out in the first ten minutes of Poker Face season 2 episode 10, Charlie Cale doesn't know all that. While she wants to steer clear of the investigation, Alex, who has become a friend to Rodney, wants to know more about his death, and she suspects Brick knows more than he has let on.
From gym buddies, they become snooping partners, but they don't find any incriminating evidence in Brick's office, so they decide to accept that perhaps Rodney's death was indeed an accident. However, at the coffee shop, Charlie finds something odd about the "good stuff" the buff gym regulars are drinking.
She thinks they are drinking breast milk after smelling the same from a burping infant at the coffee shop. Then, in a montage, she remembers the baby formula in Brick's office and the fact that his wife works at a milk bank, so she returns to the gym to investigate.
At the gym, Charlie finds evidence to prove that Brick is lying and trying to bury evidence from the murder. Via Brick's own system, the smartwatch with a high-tech self-improvement program, Charlie finds out that Brick has erased his workout history on Saturday, the night Rodney died. However, his weightlifting record on the night of the murder is auto-logged in the leaderboard.
Charlie fumbles around the watch and accidentally likes Brick's weightlifting record, which then notifies Brick of the like. Now, he knows that Charlie knows that he placed the barbell on Rodney, so he locks her inside the sauna room and turns up the heat. Thankfully for Charlie, someone is going to come and save her. Poker Face season 2 episode 10 ends with Charlie escaping death's clutches.
How does Charlie call for help while trapped in the sauna in Poker Face season 2 episode 10?
In Poker Face season 2 episode 10, Charlie fights for her life as Brick traps her inside the sauna room in the gym. With Brick making up some excuse to get rid of the people inside the gym and turning up the volume of the speakers, no one can hear Charlie's muffled voice trying to call for help.
However, she remembers that her workout buddy can receive notifications of her workout history. So, to signal Alex, Charlie tries to do an exercise sequence of heel raises, arm circles, lunges, and push-ups to try to spell "HALP," hoping that Alex can understand and come in time before she dies of heat and suffocation.
It's a weird way to ask for help, but Alex gets the gist and sneaks into the gym to find Charlie trapped in the sauna room. She helps her out, but not without a snide remark that Charlie could have done elbows instead of arms to spell the letter E for "HELP."
How does Rodney die in Poker Face season 2 episode 10?
How Rodney dies and who kills him is revealed earlier in Poker Face season 2 episode 10. It starts with him wanting to buy the "good stuff" he knows Brick has been selling on the side. Every buff gym regular who is on the weightlifting leaderboard drinks the "good stuff," which turns out to be human breast milk that Brick's wife, Lily, sneaks from the milk bank.
But instead of selling the real "good stuff" to Rodney, Brick decides to give him powdered baby formula after Lily reveals that Rodney is a health inspector. However, Rodney still finds out later that what Brick has given him is different from what he's selling to the others. He also finds out about the breast milk after smelling it from the blender bottle of one of the other guys.
After confronting Brick about the breast milk, telling him that he's going to report him for selling unregulated stuff, they get into a fight. It turns out that while Rodney can't lift heavy weights, he's good at karate. But when it looks like he's winning the fight, Brick grabs a barbell weight and flings it straight to his neck. He then creates an elaborate plan to make it look like Rodney crashed his neck from weightlifting.
Does Brick pay for his crimes in Poker Face season 2 episode 10?
While his arrest is not shown in Poker Face season 2 episode 10, it's implied that Brick is arrested. After Alex saves Charlie from the sauna, they encounter Brick at the gym, ending with them flinging dumbbells at each other. However, Brick is a huge man, and they are easily defeated.
With Alex and Charlie down, Brick grabs a barbell, but as he starts to fling it towards the two, Lily arrives. He breaks down when everything he's done comes crashing down on him, but as Lily comforts her husband, she also mimes to Charlie to call the police.
