Poker Face season 2 episode 8 ending explained: Did Charlie Cale kill someone? Charlie cons the conman

It's a packed cast in Poker Face season 2 episode 8, with John Cho, Melanie Lynskey, Brendan Sexton III, and Joel Marsh Garland joining Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale in the episode. Titled The Sleazy Georgian, Charlie is pulled into a con scheme by Guy (Cho) and his crew.

Ad

In the episode, Charlie catches Guy in a trap in more ways than one. She easily calls "bullsh*t" on him during their first meeting, and Guy is in awe of Charlie's lie-detecting skills, so he invites her to join the crew. However, after Charlie finds out that Guy has deceived her about only stealing from criminals, she wants to end his heist.

However, at the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 8, things get sideways when Charlie finds that their new mark, Sketch (Sexton III), has a gun. She tries to get Guy to bail, but chaos ensues, and Charlie accidentally kills Sketch while wrestling him with the gun, but everything is a con. Meanwhile, Guy bails on them and runs with the money, but he's not going to believe the turn of events.

Ad

Trending

Poker Face season 2 episode 8 closes with the con man getting beaten at his own game and using the con he created himself.

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Poker Face season 2 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Poker Face season 2 episode 8: Charlie Cale accidentally shoots someone, but it's all a con

Charlie Cale in Poker Face season 2 episode 8 (Image via Peacock)

At the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 8, Charlie is seen jumping towards Sketch, trying to wrestle the gun from his hand before he can shoot someone else. However, during the struggle, the gun goes off—someone has been shot, and it turns out to be Sketch who falls to the floor, leaving a bloody trail on the wall.

Ad

In all previous episodes of Poker Face season 2, Charlie has never killed anyone. And while it looks like she has killed someone in episode 8, it's not really the case. The end of Poker Face season 2 episode 8 reveals that Charlie, Manny, and Sketch are playing a scam of their own all this time.

Charlie has teamed up with Manny and Sketch to catch Guy in his own game. They have staged the entire final con with Sketch, a supposed gambling addict, playing as the perfect mark, who can give Guy $400,000 in cash. The con scheme, as Guy explains to Charlie earlier in Poker Face season 2 episode 8, is that he's using his own money to barter with some rich Georgian's Lari for twice the amount.

Ad

After Sketch gives Guy the $400,000, Manny, aka the Muscle, enters to shoot Guy with a prop gun. It's all part of the con where, after Guy is dead, Manny takes the bag full of cash while the mark hides in the bathroom. But it turns sideways during the final con because Sketch also has a gun. Before Manny can shoot Guy, Sketch shoots Manny first, leaving him bloody and lying on the floor.

Ad

Read more: Where was Poker Face season 2 filmed?

Sketch in Poker Face season 2 episode 8 (Image via Peacock)

However, as revealed at the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 8, Sketch is part of Charlie's con. He turns out to be Robin, Manny's husband, and the gun he uses to shoot Manny is another prop gun. No one is dead, and Charlie didn't really end up accidentally killing Sketch, aka Robin.

Ad

What they did, however, is switch the bag full of cash because, as Charlie points out to Manny, he is right in predicting that Guy will grab the bag and run at the first sign of trouble.

Read more: Charlie Cale solves Gator Joe's murder in Poker Face season 2 episode 4

Guy gets conned out of $400,000 and some change in Poker Face season 2 episode 8

Charlie Cale cons the conman in The Sleazy Georgian, becoming what she calls "the Dexter of conmen." The end of Poker Face season 2 episode 8 builds an exciting final twist, especially in giving the victims of the con some justice. Charlie beats Guy in his own game and, with Manny and Robin's help, she uses Guy's con scheme against him with the final bag switcheroo.

Ad

As Guy flees the scene during the physical altercation between Charlie and Sketch, he grabs the bag full of cash, at least, that's what he thinks. Charlie, Manny, and Sketch's scam is revealed when Guy empties out the bag at the pool table in their usual hangout place.

Guy is conned (Image via Peacock)

He's excited about the big payout because the bag is supposed to contain $400,000 in cash plus some of the other money they got during their last con. But instead of bundles of cash, the bag only contains Charlie's coupons. Meanwhile, the rest of his crew are angry at Guy for losing their money.

Ad

Guy knows what Charlie has done by the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 8, but it's too late, as police sirens can be heard outside of the building, most likely on their way to arrest Guy and what remains of his group.

Read more: Is Charlie Cale finally free from the mob in Poker Face season 2

What happened to Regina in Poker Face season 2 episode 8?

When Charlie finds the $20,000 deposit slip for a charity for orphans, she searches for the person who filled out the paper. At this point, she's already starting to suspect that Guy was lying when he said that he only cons criminals and dishonest people, because who steals from orphans?

Ad

So, Charlie does some digging and finds Regina (Melanie Lynskey) and what happened to her. It turns out that Regina killed herself by jumping off the bridge after being conned by Guy and his crew. As seen in the flashback, when Regina inspects the bag that was supposedly filled with $400,000, there's only paper in there.

Another flashback scene reveals that Guy has switched the bag filled with cash with the bag that Regina ends up taking. When Charlie confronts Guy about Regina's death, he's shocked to hear what happened, but he's still not remorseful. He implies that Regina deserves to be conned because she became greedy.

Ad

Read more: Charlie Cale's love interest dies in Poker Face season 2

Catch Poker Face season 2 episode 8, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More