7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Bet 

Bet plunges into a world of St. Dominic’s Academy that runs on high-stakes gambles. Inspired by the hit manga Kakegurui, this show follows Yumeko, a transfer student with a poker face carved from steel. Miku Martineau brings Yumeko’s thrill-seeking energy to life. Ayo Solanke steps in as Ryan, the cautious confidant. Eve Edwards plays Mary, the fallen queen.
Available exclusively on Netflix, Bet is sharp, addictive, and impossible to look away from. For fans who enjoyed this show, here are seven more shows that deliver the same pulse-pounding drama.
Kakegurui, Pretty Little Liars, and 5 other similar shows for fans who enjoyed Netflix's Bet
1) Kakegurui (2017)
Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE
Kakegurui dives headfirst into a school where chips mean power. At Hyakkaou Private Academy, status hinges on high-stakes gambling. Yumeko Jabami’s fearless gambles spark chaos. Minami Hamabe nails that wild-eyed thrill. Munetaka Aoki’s Ryota Suzui plays the cautious sidekick. Mahiro Takasugi’s Kirari Momobami rules with icy precision. Every duel feels like a pulse-pounding tightrope walk.
Available on Netflix, Kakegurui masterfully delivers the uncompromising drama that fans crave.
2) Pretty Little Liars (2010)
Pretty Little Liars is about four inseparable friends—Aria, Spencer, Hanna, and Emily, who are threatened and blackmailed by a mysterious figure "A" after the disappearance of their friend Alison.
Troian Bellisario embodies Spencer’s fierce focus, Lucy Hale channels Aria’s quiet intensity, Ashley Benson shatters Hanna’s tough facade, and Shay Mitchell infuses Emily with strength, all while cryptic texts from “A” ratchet the tension higher.
Just like Bet, this show is full of high stakes, mind games, and shocking deceits—culminating in a heart-stopping reveal in season two and a cliffhanger that strikes like a freight train. Pretty Little Liars, available on Netflix, delivers the electric suspense that Bet fans crave.
3) Deadman Wonderland (2011)
Deadman Wonderland hurls viewers into a horrific prison-slash-theme-park where framed-for-massacre Ganta Igarashi must battle for survival through blood-soaked rides and flesh-tearing challenges that offer no mercy, while his mysterious bond with the white-haired enigma Shiro entwines layers of suspense.
Fans of Bet will recognize a similarly edge-of-the-seat exhilaration as Deadman Wonderland plunges them into high-stakes gambles, twisted alliances, and gut-punching deceptions.
4) Deadly Class (2019)
Deadly Class catapults viewers into a secret assassin school where homeless teen Marcus Lopez-Araga is recruited into King’s Dominion—a brutal crucible where loyalty is tested by silent kills and blood-stained classrooms harbor forbidden alliances with no second chances.
Streaming on Netflix, Deadly Class delivers that pulse-pounding drama that Bet fans live for.
5) Tomodachi Game (2022)
Tomodachi Game transforms friendship into a battlefield, as high school friends burdened by crushing debt are coerced by a mysterious mastermind into twisted games that turn truth or dare into brutal tests. The show is brought to life by Yūma Uchida’s portrayal of Yūichi and Shiina Natsukawa’s calculating Shiho.
6) Gen V (2023)
Gen V propels viewers into a college for young superheroes where a scholarship means survival. The Godolkin University School of Crimefighting subjects powered teens to ruthless trials, even if it puts them in grave danger and ethical dilemmas. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, this satirical show is the third series inThe Boys franchise. Its first season is set before the fourth season of The Boys.
7) Elite (2018)
Elite is set in the Las Encinas High School, where three scholarship students enter a world of designer labels and deadly secrets. The show tackles themes like sexuality, drug use, crime, and parental neglect. The series lasted for eight seasons from October 2018 to July 2024.
Streaming on Netflix, Elite mixes heart-in-throat suspense similar to Bet.
Each of these series carries the same high-stakes thrill that Bet ignited, proving the best gambles come with razor-sharp tension and unforgettable twists.