"WORST CASTING I'VE EVER SEEN" — Kakegurui live-action sparks outrage, fans recall Bella Ramsey's Ellie backlash

Fans recently discussed Bella Ramsey’s casting in HBO’s The Last of Us while talking about Netflix’s new live-action series Bet, based on the manga Kakegurui.

Ad

Released on May 15, 2025, Bet follows Yumeko, a new student at St. Dominic's, where gambling skills determine status. Though top students challenge her, Yumeko stands out with her sharp gambling talent and a troubled past.

Since the show's release, the differences in the characters between Bet and the original work have not sat well with fans of the manga. As they expressed their disappointment with the cast, some also compared it to the displeasure they had with Ramsey's casting as Ellie in The Last of Us.

Ad

Trending

"WORST CASTING I'VE EVER SEEN Since Bella Ramsey As Ellie," one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments poured in on X as fans expressed their displeasure with Bella Ramsey's casting.

Referring to the fans' negative reactions to Bella's casting as Ellie, some fans used that reaction to portray the intensity of dislike they had for Bet's cast, calling it worse than Bella's inclusion in the series.

A user on X commented that Bella cannot be compared to the casting of this Netflix show, indicating the heightened disappointment. The user stated:

Ad

"Don't compare Bella Ramsey to that sh*t. Bella is sooo much better omg"

Other viewers of The Last of Us and Bet said:

"Bella Ramsey as Ellie is fine. This isn't even comparable," another user wrote on X.

"at least bella can act," commented another X user while comparing Bella Ramsey with Bet's casting.

"Bella Ramseys only issue is that they didn't give them the right hairstyle," said a user on X.

Ad

Another user spoke about the issue by also mentioning the dissatisfaction with Netflix's previous adaptations and inspired works. The user stated:

"Netflix trying not to ruin a masterpiece impossible challenge."

Also read: Kakegurui creator Homura Kawamoto announces new manga

All about Netflix's Bet, which has garnered casting displeasure among fans similar to Bella Ramsey's casting in The Last of Us

A still from Netflix's Bet (Image via Netflix)

Bet is a live-action serial adaptation of the manga Kakegurui. The show was released in English on May 15, 2025, on the streaming platform Netflix. The original manga was created by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura.

Ad

The manga, which is popular for its intriguing tales and unique characters, was also adapted as a live-action series with the same name in Japanese in 2018. This adaptation followed the plot of the original manga. A Japanese film was also made on Kakegurui in 2019.

The new English-language series Bet, inspired by the manga, makes some changes to the original story, offering fans a different viewing experience. Reactions have been mixed, especially about the casting. Some fans criticized the show for mismatched appearances, costume issues, and changes in characters' race or gender. They feel these changes stray from the original and hurt the story’s representation.

Ad

While discussions on different elements of Bet continue, fans can expect to witness the twists they witnessed in Kakegurui in a different style in the new ten-episode series.

Watch all ten episodes of Kakegurui's adaptation series, Bet, on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More