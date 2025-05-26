Heavenly Ever After: Is the Netflix release worth watching?

JTBC's weekend drama Heavenly Ever After ended its run on May 25, 2025, after airing for six weeks. It kicked off on April 19, 2025, and held the Saturday-Sunday night spot on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Heavenly Ever After and reflects the author's opinions.

The romantic fantasy drama is worth checking out because of its one-of-a-kind storyline. It presents a novel perspective on love with a dash of sci-fi, revealing that bonds surpass age and the afterlife.

The Heavenly Ever After's story follows Lee Hae-Sook (Kim Hye-Ja), who dies at 80 and steps into the afterlife. Back in her prime, she took charge of her home after her husband, Ko Nak-Joon (Son Suk-ku), met with a life-altering accident.

From then on, she carried the weight of caring for their family alone. When she reaches the Heavenly Admissions Office, she's offered a chance to return to her younger self.

However, Hae-sook turns it down and chooses to stay as an old woman. Her choice is shaped by something her husband once told her: that she was pretty in her 20s, graceful in the 40s, but now shines the most.

In heaven, she reunites with Ko Nak-Joon, who appears in his early 30s. He passed away before her and has been working as a messenger in the afterlife. Interestingly, Lee Hae-Sook is the only soul who doesn't choose to turn young again.

There's a noticeable age gap when they meet as she's still elderly, and he looks much younger. Heavenly Ever After ends with the couple starting a new life together beyond death.

Heavenly Ever After is a must-watch soulful fantasy that blends love, loss, and second chances

In Heavenly Ever After, Son Suk-ku plays Ko Nak-jun, a 30-year-old man who spends most of his time helping spirits and interacting with beings from beyond. Son is known for standout roles in My Liberation Notes, D.P., Nothing Serious, and A Killer Paradox.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-ja plays Hae-suk, an 80-year-old woman who used to chase down unpaid dues after her husband's illness left them broke. Kim's famous for motherly roles in Country Diaries, What Is Love?, and My Mother's Sea.

However, here, she's the main lead, playing the love interest of a 30-year-old. Even with a generation gap, the two leads share moments in the afterworld, showing a deep bond formed after death.

The Heavenly Ever After trails the couple's path through a limbo space, where they prepare for a second chance at life. The show blends dreamy ideas like a "rebirth centre," strange number-filled visions, and standout side characters like King Namra.

All these visuals feed into a rich, surreal story packed with hidden meanings. Visually, the show leans into soft tones and clever design, like tools to wipe out memories, entryways to fresh lives, and symbolic backdrops.

Together, these shape a layered view of what comes after death, with a focus on change and finding self. Instead of using rebirth as just a plot trick, it treats it like an emotional shift.

Talks between Nak-jun and other soul workers touch on karma, soul links, and big life decisions, asking if love can last beyond one lifetime. The drama also experiments with scenes where people morph into animals, cross-generational bonds, and fictional afterlife setups that feel almost sci-fi.

Furthermore, the show presents a physical form of Hae-sook's emotional turmoil, named Som-i, following the loss of her child, Eun-ho. These bold moves give it a fresh vibe among current K-dramas.

Still, not all is smooth. The middle part feels choppy as some storylines are dropped halfway. But the ending ties up loose ends, bringing clarity to what feels confusing at first.

Hae-suk gets closure in the finale with a powerful moment reconnecting her with her son. The ending doesn't wrap everything up neatly but leaves space for hope, growth, and a quiet sense of peace.

There's a mix of spiritual signs taken from different cultures. Though the show isn't trying to preach, its take on heaven and hell is its own made-up version. Some viewers felt uneasy about how certain beliefs were shown, while others saw it as just storytelling.

Viewer opinions differed, but the show's way of handling soul-searching ideas through character arcs and a made-up world kept it grounded. Heavenly Ever After hits hard for anyone who is into emotional stories with a fantasy edge.

It dives into loss, healing, and fresh spiritual starts, all set in a dreamy, other-realm world. With standout acting and clever symbolism, it's a must-watch that stays with the viewer. Even with some plot bumps, its heart and originality make it a rare gem in the K-drama space.

All 12 chapters of Heavenly Ever After are available to stream on Netflix.

