“Extremely flawed”— Heavenly Ever After's fans left disappointed over sudden plot twists ahead of finale week

On May 18, 2025, the tenth chapter of the series Heavenly Ever After premiered on Netflix. With the show heading toward its conclusion, only two more installments remain, both lined up for release on May 24 and 25.

In this episode, big plot twists were revealed. Somi and Nak-jun share a secret connection, but the details are still unclear. It was also confirmed that the pastor is Hae-suk’s biological son, adding emotional depth to the story. While the show has been popular, viewers online are starting to feel uneasy about the direction it's taking.

Many have flagged issues in recent Heavenly Ever After’s episodes, starting from the seventh, where characters’ actions and story flow appeared to change direction without a clear build-up.

"The heaven in #HeavenlyEverAfter is extremely flawed, making you question if it's just a metaphor for something bigger or whether Haesoo is just imagining it all from her own perspective," an X user commented.

The closing two episodes, Heavenly Ever After, are now anticipated to bring resolution and tie up remaining plot strands, as audiences wait to see how the drama will conclude its run.

"I really loved #HeavenlyEverAfter before, but there are many inconsistencies with the characters and plot since ep 7. I still think the author might pull things together in a good way, but I'm honestly not sure anymore. in the ending, will I feel relieved or just more frustrated?," a fan remarked.

"Next ep of #HeavenlyEverAfter gonna be a mess!! like wdym somi wants to kill haesook for living together with nakjoon?? the plot is so mess istg," a user mentioned.

"This kdrama's turned into 🤮Past lives intermingling is weird nonsense. Ngl the acting is impeccable and I love it. Still... 😬 So far the most unlikable char to me is Som-i. Maybe I'll feel better about her in the last 2 eps. Hoping for a happy ending," a person shared.

More similar fan remarks on Heavenly Ever After’s plot twists.

"My head is spinning after that last ep.. i swore he was the bad guy?? but now idk… and somi’s really his ex?? i need the next ep like now😩📺," a netizen said.

"I'm so lost i genuinely can't understand what's going on in this drama i hate everyone equally," a viewer noted.

"Ngl, #HeavenlyEverAfter till now has been a frustrating watch.. I think the writers spent too much time in creating afterlife in heaven and hell & not enough on main narrative.. if this show wasn’t made by the same team as the light in your eyes, I would’ve dropped it long ago💁🏻‍♀️," another fan added.

Heavenly Ever After’s episode 10 explained

In Heavenly Ever After's episode 10, Somi hears a faint voice saying the name “Eun-ho.” That afternoon, she and Nak-jun head back to Earth. During their visit, Somi tells him she saw a child and heard someone calling that same name.

The mention catches Nak-jun off guard. He questions her repeatedly, wanting to know how she recognized it. Somi admits she isn’t sure and remembers nothing else.

Later that night, she starts to wonder if the boy she saw could be connected to Nak-jun. He then later discloses that Eun-ho was his son with Hae-suk. Elsewhere, Hae-suk signs up for the upcoming Lottery round at the festival.

As the event begins, each person conveys their anecdotes. When Hae-suk speaks, she reflects on being raised by her stepmother as her real mother (who had an affair with her father) never accepted her.

While her stepmother treated her well, Hae-suk says she always felt somewhat distant from the family. The response from the audience is bored with her story, so Hae-suk switches direction.

She shares the pastor’s story — how he was abandoned at age 5 and died from the cold while waiting for his mother. She then hugs him and says she now sees herself as his mother, feeling responsible for his pain. The audience is deeply moved and votes strongly in her favor, but some organizers backstage express concerns.

They argue that Hae-suk broke the rules by speaking about someone else’s experience instead of her own. Heavenly Ever After’s 10th episode ends with the President stating that Hae-suk spoke truthfully.

Heavenly Ever After’s finale is set to stream on Netflix on May 25 for international viewers. In Korea, it will air on JTBC at 10:30 pm.

