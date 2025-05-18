Heavenly Ever After episodes 9 & 10 recap: Are Nak-jun and Somi related? Is the pastor actually Hae-suk’s son?

On May 17 and 18, Heavenly Ever After’s 9th and 10th episodes were released on Netflix. The episodes reveal that Somi and Nak-jun share a mysterious connection, and the pastor turns out to be Hae-suk's son. The 9th chapter opens with the elderly man Somi despises turning out to be Jeong-gu, someone with whom Nak-jun also shares a deep connection.

Ad

Nak-jun confronts Jeong-gu and questions why he was betrayed, suggesting a troubled backstory between them. Before Jeong-gu can reply, a truck suddenly hits him, killing him instantly.

His spirit appears, filled with anger, and blames Nak-jun for his sudden death. As tension rises, Somi reaches her limit. Her skin turns black, and her form shifts as she grabs Jeong-gu by the throat in a monstrous outburst.

Son Suk-ku as Ko Nak-jun and Han Ji-min as Somi in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

A grim reaper appears, prepared to erase her. Just before he acts, Nak-jun’s voice pulls Somi back to her senses. The reaper cautions him that missing the spiritual train might have lasting effects.

Ad

Trending

Back in the afterlife, Somi apologizes to him, saying she lost control after seeing Jeong-gu harm Nak-jun. Nak-jun listens in silence, unable to respond. Back at home, Nak-jun and Somi return in silence, keeping their distance from Hae-suk, who quietly picks up on the energy shift.

They all sit down for breakfast the next morning, but the air remains tense. Shortly after, Nak-jun and Somi leave together, leaving Hae-suk uneasy. Meanwhile, Young-ae briefly spots her abusive father passing by.

Ad

Though she senses something off, she can’t place it. Elsewhere, Somi questions Nak-jun about the old man. He vaguely responds, saying something bad happened in the past that connects them.

As they’re about to leave, Somi stops him, saying she has something to tell him, but the scene cuts. Later, Hae-suk runs into the pastor during her church routine. Noticing his discomfort, she gently encourages him to talk over a meal.

Ad

He opens up, revealing long-standing abandonment issues and the struggle to trust others. He adds that he’s prayed constantly for peace and believes adding “Amen” brings answers in the Heavenly Ever After episode.

Heavenly Ever After episode 9: Yeong-ae is Hae-suk's mother

On Earth, Nak-jun admits to Somi that he feels guilty for keeping secrets from Hae-suk in Heavenly Ever After. Somi starts to say something mysterious, but the scene cuts abruptly. Elsewhere, Hae-suk envisions Nak-jun and Somi being close.

Ad

When she opens her eyes, she finds Nak-jun standing in front of her. Later that night, Young-ae confides in Somi about her feelings for the Heaven president. She carefully asks Somi if she has feelings for anyone and warns her not to fall for Nak-jun, promising to protect Hae-suk no matter what.

She also shares her history, showing her deep love for her adoptive mother. Somi, clearly torn, reassures her she won’t let Hae-suk get hurt. The next day, Jjajang and Jjamppong spend the whole day praying, only to be scolded by the Heaven director for making silly wishes.

Ad

Jjajang then prays for a job, unknowingly adding Jjamppong’s name too. A staff member from hell suddenly appears and hires both for jobs in the underworld. The duo leaves cheerfully.

Meanwhile, Young-ae’s father frantically looks for her. The Heaven director stops him and tells him his punishment is to seek her forgiveness forever. He brings him to his office, where Young-ae happens to be.

Seeing him, she runs off in fear. At home, she breaks down, and Hae-suk immediately steps in to shield her when the man reappears. Nak-jun also tries to hold him back. Young-ae eventually confronts her father and takes him to the main office.

Ad

Lee Jung-eun as Lee Yeong-ae in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

There, they discover an unexpected truth: they were married in a past life and were Hae-suk’s biological parents. After abandoning their daughter and dying early, they were reborn to make things right.

Ad

Young-ae redeemed herself by becoming a caring adopted daughter to Hae-suk. Her father, however, failed both lifetimes and is now cursed to face rejection from two daughters. Young-ae forgives him, finally ending the cycle.

Later, she and Hae-suk watch the sunrise together. Young-ae hides the truth, but Hae-suk thanks her for being the best daughter and wishes to meet her again in another life.

Young-ae softly calls her “Mom” before vanishing, her soul now ready for reincarnation. However, Young-ae hasn’t passed away. She’s been in a coma for three months and wakes up crying in a hospital.

Ad

In Heaven, the director confirms to Hae-suk that Young-ae was her real mother all along. Meanwhile, the pastor prays, questioning why he’s never felt a mother’s love.

Suddenly, it hits him that it’s always been Hae-suk. At church, she appears, and overwhelmed, he calls her “Mom.” Heavenly Ever After's episode 9 ends with Somi waking up, suddenly crying out her son’s name, which is Eun-ho.

Is Eun-ho Somi's son in Heavenly Ever After episode 10?

Heavenly Ever After's episode 10 opens with Nak-jun flashing back to a tense encounter he once had with Jeong-gu on Earth. Meanwhile, Somi reflects on her time with Ko Nak-jun and quietly longs for him.

Ad

The next morning, Somi hears someone whisper the name “Eun-ho.” That day, she and Nak-jun head to Earth. Picking up where they left off, Somi tells him she saw a young boy and heard someone calling out “Eun-ho.”

The name rattles Nak-jun, who demands to know how she recognized it. He presses her for details, but she admits she can’t recall anything more. That night, Somi begins to wonder if Eun-ho could be Nak-jun’s child.

Ad

At church the next day, the pastor is deep in prayer when Hae-suk walks in. He turns and calls her “Mom.” But Hae-suk calmly replies that she and Nak-jun never had a biological child.

Kim Hye-ja as Lee Hae-suk in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Elsewhere, Jjajang and Jjamppong arrive at hell’s office for their first day of work. They meet King Namra, who approves their request to punish humans who mistreated them in their past life.

Ad

Back at home, Hae-suk struggles with Young-ae’s absence. Nak-jun tries to comfort her. Meanwhile, Somi regains a crucial memory. She sees herself with Eun-ho, followed by a moment where Nak-jun takes the boy and shoves her into water.

Shaken, she rushes to tell Nak-jun she now believes Eun-ho is her son. Nak-jun, shocked, demands to know why she thinks that. The confrontation escalates, and Somi throws a cup at him and runs away in

Ad

Heavenly Ever After episode 10: Hae-suk embraces the pastor as her son

Heavenly Ever After's episode 10 continues with the pastor and Hae-suk attending the Heaven Lottery Festival. The rules are simple but intense: participants must first track down one of six hidden keys scattered across heaven.

Once found, they must visit the Support Centre’s main plaza and test their key on six white boxes. If a box opens and reveals a golden plate, they qualify for the voting round. Only six people can enter.

Ad

The winner, decided by popular vote, gets access to the winning lottery numbers and earns a chance to appear in the dream of someone they deeply care about. Meanwhile, Somi continues to feel down after her tense clash with Nak-jun.

At the pastor’s home, while cooking, Hae-suk tells him that the person she wants to visit in their dream is Young-ae, someone she sees as her own daughter. Later, Hae-suk brings pastries to the Support Centre, gently trying to get clues about where the keys might be.

Ad

Other side, Somi has a vivid memory of being in a romantic relationship with Nak-jun, including a moment where they kissed. Somi tries speaking to Nak-jun again, asking if he truly knows who she is.

However, when he doesn’t answer, she walks away. At the same time, Hae-suk and the pastor keep searching for the key and learn that two contestants have already found theirs.

Ryu Deok-hwan as Pastor in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

While praying at church, the pastor sees a key drop from the sky while Hae-suk is asleep. The following day, Hae-suk joins the contest. She tells Nak-jun to stay home, saying she’ll feel too nervous if he’s around.

Ad

Elsewhere, Nak-jun finally tells Somi that Eun-ho was his and Hae-suk’s child. At the festival, each contestant begins to share their personal story. When it’s Hae-suk’s turn, she talks about growing up with her grandmother.

Hae-suk then added that she longed for her mother, later learning that she was the child of her father’s mistress. Her mother never acknowledged her, and though her stepmother was kind, she never felt fully accepted. But the crowd doesn’t seem moved.

Ad

She then shifts and tells the pastor’s story instead like how he was abandoned at age five and died in the cold while waiting for his mother. In a surprise moment, she embraces the pastor, saying she now sees herself as his mother and carries guilt for his pain.

The crowd is deeply touched and votes overwhelmingly for her. Heavenly Ever After’s episode 10 ends with some moderators arguing that Hae-suk should be disqualified for not telling her own story, behind the scenes. However, the President declares that she’s telling the truth.

Ad

The finale of Heavenly Ever After will release on May 25 on Netflix for international viewers. Korean viewers can tune in to JTBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More