‘Heavenly Ever After’ episodes 5 & 6 recap: Does Hae-suk escape Hell and reunite with Yeong-ae?

Heavenly Ever After episodes 5 and 6 were released on Netflix on May 3 and 4, 2025. The two episodes show Hae-suk and Yeong-ae reuniting in Hell and escaping it together.

It begins with a gangster who gets away with murder using legal loopholes. Then we see Ko Nak-jun (Son Suk-ku) on Earth, meeting a worker from Hell who is taking photos of a sinner’s car to collect proof.

Later, Nak-jun goes to a funeral home. There, he finds an altar with no photo. It is because the man who died had lived abroad and didn’t like being photographed. With help from Heaven’s president, Nak-jun gets a photo of the man and places it on the altar. This man turns out to be the gangster’s victim.

At the funeral home, Nak-jun also sees a Hell agent collecting the souls of a young couple and their little daughter. On the subway, the parents are taken to Hell, but the crying child is left behind alone. Meanwhile, Nak-jun takes the little girl from the subway to Heaven. Since she has a pure soul, she’s allowed in without any trouble.

Hae-suk gets the sixth grape sticker, leading to her banishment to Hell in Heavenly Ever After episode 5

Heavenly Ever After continues with Lee Hae-suk (Kim Hye-ja) visiting a church and telling the pastor that she has received five grape stickers. He warns her that getting a sixth one will send her to Hell. Then he begins his church session.

The next day, Hae-suk returns to the church, where the pastor asks her to make sujebi, a noodle dish he never got to taste because he died at five. As they talk about his parents, emotions well up, and he walks away.

Hae-suk also leaves, but finds Somi waiting outside. Somi asks her to get a drink as she's thirsty. Hae-suk tries using a vending machine, but it says she doesn’t have enough good karma points.

Frustrated and upset, she hits the machine with a rock. Suddenly, she gets a sixth grape sticker and is taken to Hell. Nak-jun tries to save her but fails. He turns to Heaven’s president for help at his place, but the president says there’s nothing he can do.

Meanwhile, Jjajang (the dog) overhears their conversation there. He decides to go to Hell with Nak-jun to find their past owner who troubled him and his friends (Jjamppong and Mandu).

Heavenly Ever After episode 5: Hell’s punishments explained

In Hell, Hae-suk meets the true King of Hell, who is like the opposite of Heaven’s president. He tells the souls that they will be punished without mercy for their sins. Hae-suk then sees different types of Hell.

These include the Boiling Pot Hell, where murderers suffer in hot, melted metal — it is used for thieves. The Tongue-Pulling Hell punishes liars and cheaters by pulling out their tongues, depending on how bad their lies were.

The Hell of Blisters is freezing cold and meant for killers, robbers, and rapists. In the Crushing Hell, people who cheated in relationships are smashed between two mountains.

The Screaming Hell is for those who hurt others while drunk or violent; they have to walk on burning paths. The Scorching Hell burns people who tricked others, like corrupt politicians and fake religious leaders.

Heavenly Ever After episode 5: Hae-suk meets Yeong-ae in Hell

Hae-suk is named “unclassified” and taken to a distinct room. There, she finds Yeong-ae with two unknown people. Meanwhile, Nak-jun is extremely upset by Hae-suk's fate.

Hae-suk and Yeong-ae are told that being “unidentified” means they’re either not completely dead, have almost died once, or are not fully ready for Hell. Their future will be decided after they visit all of Hell and have their actions judged.

While they’re touring, Hell’s workers blow up a gangster’s car just before he can kill again. He dies and arrives in Hell, where he gets the harshest punishment. At the same time, Nak-jun is on a train with Jjajang and steps off at the Hell station.

Jjajang follows him. A Hell guide lets Nak-jun explore Hell after warning him about the dangers. Nak-jun says he won’t leave until he finds his wife.

As they move through Hell, Hae-suk and Yeong-ae see many painful places. They find out that a little girl was forced to die by her parents, which is why her parents were sent to Hell. Jjajang sees the man who used to hurt him now being punished in the burning Hell.

A new part of Hell is shown, made for online bullies and people who hurt others on the internet. Later, the “unidentified” people are taken to a huge scale. If their bad deeds are under 50, they go to heaven.

If not, they stay in Hell. Meanwhile, Nak-jun meets the King of Hell and makes a deal: if Nak-jun travels through all of Hell, the king will give his wife back. The episode ends with Nak-jun jumping into the fire, setting up big drama and emotion for what’s next.

Hae-suk escapes Hell with Yeong-ae in Heavenly Ever After episode 6

Heavenly Ever After's episode 6 begins with Nak-jun sitting peacefully in heaven, even though he thought he had jumped into Hell's fire. Meanwhile, Hae-suk and Yeong-ae are also in their heavenly home, as their sin scores were low enough to avoid Hell.

Nak-jun is relieved to see Hae-suk again. Then a big truth is revealed: Somi is not Yeong-ae, as she confirms it herself by saying she’s fully dead and very much herself.

After that, Yeong-ae and Hae-suk go to find Somi, who’s at Heaven’s Center. There, Somi is arguing with the guards, demanding to go to Hell, but they refuse. Just then, Yeong-ae and Hae-suk arrive and convince her to come home to talk.

At home, Hae-suk asks Somi why she pretended to be Yeong-ae. Somi explains she doesn’t remember anything from her life. Somi explains that when Hae-suk mistook her for Yeong-ae and gave her love and care, she began to believe she really was Yeong-ae, hoping to receive that same love.

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that Nak-jun has been suspended from the Heaven Support Center because he entered Heaven without official permission.

That night, Somi dreams of a woman dancing by the beach only her shadow is visible. The next day, Hae-suk cooks food and brings it to her husband, who’s feeling low after his suspension.

How does the tablet work in the Heavenly Ever After episode 6?

Meanwhile, Hae-suk goes to the Heaven Center to check Yeong-ae’s records so she can attend her orientation, but there are none. Hae-suk spots the President there and asks him about Nak-jun’s job.

The President repeats that Nak-jun was suspended for entering Heaven without permission. Hae-suk tells him Nak-jun needs a job to survive, then the President explains that their past good deeds have been turned into stored wealth in heaven.

When Hae-suk asks more questions, the President says all the answers can be found in the tablet she received during orientation. Elsewhere, Jjajang shares his experiences in Hell with Jjamppong and Mandu. They get curious and ask for a tour of Hell, too, but Jjajang yells at them to enjoy their luxurious life and never go near that place.

Back at home, when Hae-suk and Yeong-ae open the tablet, it shows pictures of regular items along with their heavenly prices. Just then, the doorbell rings.

It’s the old ragpicker, the same man whose funeral Hae-suk attended in Heavenly Ever After episode 1, to get the debt back. He tells Hae-suk he owes his life to her. Even though she collected loan payments, she was always kind. It's shown that good deeds can help reclaim the things from the tablet.

Heavenly Ever After episode 6: Somi tries to remember her past

At the Heaven Support Center, the President is sending dreams of loved ones to people who feel hopeless after dying. Soon, a woman arrives and asks the President to give all the money she left behind to her orphaned children.

The President then calls Nak-jun back to work. Nak-jun promises to do his duties well this time. Meanwhile, Hae-suk and Yeong-ae are looking for Kang Young-suk at her home. Kang quietly walks up behind them and greets them warmly.

She thanks Hae-suk for helping her, as she couldn’t repay her debts before she died. A flashback shows that when Kang passed away, no one came to her funeral, so Hae-suk used her own money to handle the cremation.

Later, at home, Nak-jun returns and tells Hae-suk he got his job back. He sees Somi and asks if her memories have returned. She denies and asks Nak-jun to take her along, maybe visiting Earth will help her remember something.

Elsewhere, the pastor waits, wondering if Hae-suk will visit him. She does. She promises to cook him a delicious meal using river snails. The two then go together to the church’s backyard to find snails, laughing and enjoying each other’s company as they gather them.

Meanwhile, Nak-jun visits Earth to attend the wedding of a girl whose mother had passed away and left money for her kids. In the bride’s room, the girl is crying, and her brother tries to comfort her. Then Nak-jun appears and gives them the bank statement proof that their mother had saved money for them.

Heavenly Ever After's episode 6 ends with Nak-jun taking Somi to Earth. He remembers another task and tells her to wait for him at the roadside. As he leaves, Somi sees a silhouette of a dancing woman printed on someone’s shirt, and suddenly tries to recall her lost memories.

New Heavenly Ever After episodes are released on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday for global audiences. The fantasy K-drama airs on JTBC at 10:30 pm local time in South Korea. The upcoming episode drops on May 10, 2025.

