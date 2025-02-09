The Killer Paradox actor Son Suk-ku reveals not owning a car and discloses unexpected habits

On February 9, 2025, South Korean actor Son Suk-ku appeared on the JTBC cooking variety show Chef & My Fridge. During his appearance, The Killer Paradox actor revealed that he does not own a car. He also disclosed that he only uses cabs or public transportation when he needs to go a long distance and prefers to walk anywhere if it's within five kilometers.

This disclosure surprised many, including the show's host, Kim Sung-joo, who admitted to assuming that Son Suk-ku would own a sports car, given his public image.

Renowned for his performances in series like My Liberation Notes, The Killer Paradox, and D.P., he further offered fans a glimpse into his personal life in the show. He also revealed facets that contrast with his on-screen personas.

Despite portraying assertive and complex characters, Son Suk Ku identified as an introvert in Chef & My Fridge. He illustrated this by recounting his discomfort in social situations, such as calling out to waitstaff in restaurants.

Trending

He added that instead of vocally attracting attention, he prefers to raise his hand and wait to be noticed. If this approach proves ineffective, he opts to approach the counter to place his order, highlighting his reserved demeanor. Additionally, Son Suk-ku stated that he doesn't like drinking alcohol and would take over two hours to finish one drink.

More about Son Suk-ku's globally hit series and upcoming JTBC drama Heavenly Ever After

South Korean actor Son Suk-ku is set to hit the small screen in the upcoming JTBC drama Heavenly Ever After, scheduled to premiere in April 2025. This romantic fantasy series explores themes of love, time, and the afterlife, promising a poignant narrative that transcends conventional storytelling.

Heavenly Ever After centers on Lee Hae-sook, portrayed by veteran actress Kim Hye-ja, an 80-year-old woman who, after passing away, ascends to heaven. In the afterlife, she reunites with her husband, Go Nak-joon, played by Son Suk-ku, who appears as he did in his 30s.

Furthermore, the 42-year age gap between the lead actors is unprecedented in K-drama history. Son Suk-ku is 42 years old, while Kim Hye-ja is 83 as of February 2025.

Unlike others in heaven who choose to revert to their youthful selves, Hae-sook retains her elderly appearance, honoring her husband's last words that she had never been more beautiful. This unique choice leads the couple to navigate their renewed relationship amidst the challenges posed by their contrasting ages and appearances in the afterlife.

The JTBC drama also features notable actors such as Han Ji-min, Lee Jung-eun, Chun Ho-jin, and Ryu Deok-hwan. Heavenly Ever After reunites director Kim Seok-yoon with writers Lee Nam-gyu and Kim Soo-jin, the team behind acclaimed series like Radiant and My Liberation Notes.

The first teaser was released on February 6, 2025. It offers a glimpse into Hae-sook reflecting on the existence of heaven as she journeys on a symbolic train ride, culminating in her arrival at "Heaven Station."

Heavenly Ever After is set to air on JTBC in April 2025, with episodes expected to be available on Netflix.

In My Liberation Notes, Son's character plays a pivotal role in conveying the emotional depth and complexity of the narrative. The series delves into the intricacies of human relationships and personal growth.

Released on February 9, 2024, A Killer Paradox is a crime thriller dark comedy series that showcases Son Suk-ku's versatility. He portrays Detective Jang Nan-gam, a dedicated investigator pursuing a man who inadvertently becomes a vigilante serial killer. The series, based on the Naver webtoon by Kkomabi, received positive reviews for its engaging plot and character development.

In D.P., Son Suk-ku takes on a role that further exemplifies his range as an actor. The series provides a critical look at military life, with Son's character contributing significantly to the narrative's exploration of duty, morality, and personal conflict.

Son Suk-ku's journey to acting prominence was unconventional. He spent part of his formative years in North America, studying at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago with aspirations of becoming a documentary filmmaker. He began his acting career in his early 30s, initially taking on minor roles before gaining recognition for his distinctive screen presence and depth.

My Liberation Notes, The Killer Paradox, and D.P. are available on Netflix for global streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback