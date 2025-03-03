"LOVE TRIANGLE OF THE YEAR" — Fans react to Son Suk-ku, Kim Hye-ja & Han Ji-min's hilarious scenes from 'Heavenly Ever After'

The media outlet @iconickdramas, owner of popular KOCOWA+ blog, posted the first preview of the upcoming JTBC drama Heavenly Ever After on March 1, 2025. The preview was originally aired on the South Korean broadcast network, JTBC.

The drama stars Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-ku, and Han Ji-min. It takes a fresh approach to representing love and reunion in the afterlife, which has inspired excitement among fans worldwide.

Heavenly Ever After tells the story of Lee Hae-sook, portrayed by veteran actress Kim Hye-ja. Hae-sook is an 80-year-old woman who, upon exiting this terrestrial plane of existence, is headed to the afterlife to reunite with her husband, Go Nak-joon.

In a twist, Nak-joon, played by Son Suk-ku, appears in his youthful 30s, having chosen to revert to his younger self in the afterlife. The disparity in ages, therefore, brings emotional and humorous moments as the couple deals with their new relationship in heaven.

The latest preview clip shows another soul, played by Han Ji-min, in the afterlife. She comes across Nak-joon and falls for him. Meanwhile, Nak-joon's wife, Hae-sook, gets jealous as the other soul is a beautiful young lady who is in her late twenties. Hae-sook is also seen lashing out at her husband, further adding humor to the show.

A fan reacted to the clip and wrote:

"LOVE TRIANGLE OF THE YEAR"

Several fans expressed how JBTC "always" releases series that are "full of life learning" lessons such as Itaewon Class.

"Ahh JTBC? YAS! Love this already. JTBC Always do a show that full of life learning. Their slice of life genre is my fave! Still my top fave is Itaewon class," a fan wrote.

"Yeeeeay another Romcom from hanjimin," another fan added.

"HAN JI MIN AND KIM HYE JA TOGETHER AGAIN??????" another fan said.

Others underscored their eagerness to watch "Award winning actors" in a single frame.

"Award winning actors in one drama is just what the world needs right now," a fan commented.

"Son Sukku is actually my favorite slice of life actor like my liberation notes is god tier drama," another fan reacted.

"looks fun. first kdrama set in heaven hahaha," another fan added.

More about Heavenly Ever After cast, direction, and filming

Heavenly Ever After is directed by Kim Seok-Yoon, who is best known for melodrama series, My Liberation Notes. The upcoming drama also sees him working alongside Lee Nam-Gyu and Kim Soo-Jin from Radiant.

The cast includes:

Kim Hye-Ja as Lee Hae-Sook

as Lee Hae-Sook Son Suk-Ku as Ko Nak-Joon — Hae-Sook's husband

as Ko Nak-Joon — Hae-Sook's husband Han Ji-Min as Seo Yeong-Bok

as Seo Yeong-Bok Lee Jung-Eun

Ryu Deok-Hwan

The production of Heavenly Ever After started on June 1, 2024, and was wrapped up on October 30, 2024. The show is scheduled to premiere in April 2025. The episodes are to air on weekends at 10.30 pm KST on JTBC and streamed live to audiences worldwide on Netflix.

Fans can watch Son Suk-ku's previous works, such as My Liberation Notes and D.P., on Netflix. Meanwhile, Han Ji-min's Love Scout is available on Viki, and her other works like Our Blues and One Spring Night are streaming on Netflix.

