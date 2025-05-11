Heavenly Ever After episodes 7 & 8 recap: Does Somi have feelings for Nak-jun?

On May 10 and 11, episodes 7 and 8 of Heavenly Ever After were released on Netflix. In these episodes, Somi is quietly falling for Nak-jun, even though she knows he's married.

Ad

Episode 7 kicks off with Ko Nak-jun heading out to check on Mr. Haang, only to be told by the front desk that the man has sadly passed away. Just then, his smartwatch buzzes.

It's a reminder that the afterlife train is about to depart, so he takes off running. Nak-jun rushes back to Somi (Han Ji-min), who tells him she saw the same haunting images from her dream, printed on someone’s T-shirt.

Ad

Trending

Ad

It stirred something deep and unsettling within her. A rainbow suddenly arcs across the sky. In the heavenly realm, trained therapy dogs hold sessions and group talks, helping newly arrived pups adjust to their new reality.

Meanwhile, Yeong-ae arrives with a completely transformed look, stylish clothes, and full makeup for the president. But her over-the-top crush and high-school-level flirting only irritate him more.

Still, she’s relentless. Mandu, Jjamppong, and Jjajang (the canine trio) return to their guide roles. However, their routine is interrupted when one of them is chosen for reincarnation.

Ad

According to Heaven’s rules, spiritually grown dogs are given another shot, like first reborn as puppies, then eventually as humans. Mandu begins to illuminate as it’s his turn. The news shatters the group, but they try to stay strong.

Heavenly Ever After episode 7: Mandu once again prefers a simple life over a lavish one

Back on Earth, Nak-jun and Somi return, but Lee Hae-suk (Kim Hye-ja) seems on edge in Heavenly Ever After. Her anxiety makes sense when she watches a TV debate about “Heavenly divorces.”

Ad

A guest shares an odd love story, which leads to a mention of Hae-suk’s ex-mother-in-law. Just hearing the name rattles her. Right then, her mother-in-law shows up in Heaven, looking decades younger and taking over their home.

She redoes the kitchen, rewashes clean laundry, and demands to spend the next day together. Hae-suk, overwhelmed, tries to find a way out. The next day, Hae-suk visits the church, where she witnesses the pastor looking unwell. Turns out, though he appears to be an adult, he died at the age of five. His childlike innocence and fragile health reflect that.

Ad

Ad

He and Hae-suk then bond over a simple meal and quiet laughter. Elsewhere, Nak-jun (Son Su-ku) and Mandu try to find a grieving dog owner, a woman mourning Minky.

Nak-jun gives the owner a “Heaven Card” and encourages her to write her feelings. Minky reads the letter in Heaven and responds with love, which moves Mandu deeply. He realizes that true love matters more than comfort. For his next life, Mandu chooses a kind soul with no money but a big heart.

Ad

Heavenly Ever After episode 7: Hae-suk and Nak-jun clash over his mother’s intervention

Heavenly Ever After's episode 7 continues with Hae-suk lingering at church. There, she distracts herself by making kimchi instead of meeting her mother-in-law. But the mother-in-law waits patiently all day. At church, the pastor contemplates his past.

He once passed away while waiting outside that very church for his mother. The pastor still doesn’t remember how, but the pain never left him. Later, at home, the mother-in-law admits she’s not here to criticize, but she wants to make amends.

Ad

She regrets her harshness in life and wants to part on a kinder note. She vows never to come back and promises to give them space. But Nak-jun misunderstands. He blames Hae-suk, accusing her of forcing him to draw boundaries with his mom.

Kim Hye-ja as Lee Hae-suk and Son Suk-ku as Ko Nak-jun in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Later, Somi leads Nak-jun through a crowded street. Suddenly, she spots the man from her visions, wearing the same shirt, and lunges at him, choking him. Nak-jun is shocked, not only by her sudden aggression but also by the realization that she can physically interact with a living person.

Ad

Heavenly Ever After episode 8: When Hae-suk drinks with the pastor

Episode 8 of Heavenly Ever After opens with Somi sitting in church, confiding in the pastor. Somi says she believes she’s sinned by falling for someone she shouldn’t have. Somi then asks if she can still be forgiven.

Meanwhile, Hae-suk arrives at church but seems distracted. The pastor asks about her and Nak-jun. He tries to comfort her with a Bible story, but it doesn’t quite land. Nak-jun finds Somi sitting alone and joins her. They attempt to reconstruct her recollections.

Ad

Kim Hye-ja as Lee Hae-suk and Ryu Deok-hwan as Pastor in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

When they return home, Hae-suk is waiting. Another argument erupts when she brings up Nak-jun's mother again. The next day, still not speaking, Nak-jun goes to Earth, and Somi follows.

Ad

There, she sees a child drop a toy. Somi tries to help, but her hands pass through it. Nak-jun gently taps her shoulder, and suddenly, she can hold it. She tears up, touched by the moment.

In Heaven, Hae-suk makes makgeolli with the pastor and falls asleep at church. Back on Earth, Somi tells Nak-jun what she felt when she touched the toy. He then tells her that she’s different, and maybe that’s why he pulled her out of Hell, even if he doesn’t fully understand it yet.

Ad

Heavenly Ever After episode 8: Somi gives a flower ring to Nak-jun

At the Heaven Centre, Yeong-ae performs a lively dance for the President, but he’s anything but impressed. At church, the pastor gets a little too playful after drinking. Soon, Heaven Centre officials arrive to question them about his behavior.

Ryu Deok-hwan as Pastor in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Nak-jun rushes in just in time to help. Even though he and Hae-suk aren’t speaking, he defends her. Back home, they talk and slowly reconcile. The next morning, Nak-jun tells Hae-suk he spoke with her mother.

Ad

She just wants them to be happy. But Hae-suk is upset that he let her go without a final goodbye. She prepares food and visits her. During the visit, her mother tells her that she wants to reincarnate.

Later, the pastor meets with the President, who asks if he truly finds joy with Hae-suk. He admits it. On Earth, Somi makes a flower ring and gives it to Nak-jun, saying it’s a gift from her.

Ad

Back at the church, the pastor returns to find Hae-suk waiting for him. She gently apologizes for getting him drunk the night before. Inside, he notices she’s made more makgeolli just for him.

He smiles, and there is a quiet warmth in his eyes as he sits, truly content by Hae-suk's side. At home, Hae-suk gently tells Nak-jun that his mother wishes to be reborn, a revelation that leaves him visibly upset.

Ad

Somi admits to falling for Nak-jun in Heavenly Ever After episode 8

Heavenly Ever After's episode 8 then sees Somi confessing again. Her biggest sin, she believes, was falling for someone she never should have, and it is none other than Nak-jun. At home, Hae-suk sees Somi heading out.

Han Ji-min as Somi in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

When she asks where she’s been, Somi avoids the question. As she leaves, her flower ring falls. Hae-suk quietly picks it up. Later, Hae-suk and Nak-jun take her mother to the Centre for her reincarnation ceremony.

Ad

The President explains that rebirth helps cleanse karma and raise spiritual energy. Before the ritual, they sit for a final meal. Her mother apologizes to Hae-suk for everything.

However, just before she begins the process, the President reveals that Hae-suk was actually her mother-in-law in a past life. He then explains that the people we clash with most now are often those who we once were.

On the way back, Hae-suk gently hugs Nak-jun. Back home, she finds Somi’s flower ring in Nak-jun’s pocket, identical to the one she saw earlier. Meanwhile, Nak-jun meets the man Somi once attacked.

Ad

Heavenly Ever After's episode 8 ends with Nak-jun asking the man about his past. The man reveals he was a police officer, Kang Jeong-gu, infamously known as “The Great White Shark.” Nak-jun is floored. Nearby, Somi quietly watches from behind.

Episode 9 of Heavenly Ever After will be available on Netflix for international viewers on May 17, 2025. In South Korea, the episode airs on JTBC at 10:30 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More