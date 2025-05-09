Where was Poker Face season 2 filmed? Filming locations and other production details explored

Poker Face season 2 premiered on Peacock on May 8, 2025, with the first three episodes. Created by Rian Johnson, the show is a crime comedy-drama that follows a casino worker named Charlie Cale, a woman with the uncanny ability to tell when people are lying. She solves murder cases as she travels across the US.

Ad

Poker Face premiered in January 2023 and was renewed for a second season the following month. Since its release, the show has earned critical acclaim. Natasha Lyonne, who portrays Charlie in the show, was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Although Charlie is shown to be traveling across the US, the show was mostly shot in New York, with a few scenes shot in Nevada.

Ad

Trending

Filming locations of Poker Face season 2 explored

A still from Poker Face season 2 (Image via Peacock)

While Nora and Lilla Zuckerman served as co-showrunners for season 1, season 2 sees them take over executive producing duties. Tony Tost, best known for his work as showrunner on Damnation, serves as showrunner for this season.

Ad

On July 1, 2024, Tost shared an Instagram post in which he announced that filming had begun for the show. In the caption, he wrote:

"First day of filming season two of Poker Face. Still counting my blessings that I’m getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows."

According to a Times Union article published on May 8, 2025, Greenpoint in Brooklyn was used for most of the production, with the majority of the production taking place in New York. Tost also wanted to shoot in Florida, but ultimately to drop the location when they did not find a liner.

Ad

Also read: Who plays the Dance Mom in Hacks season 4? Everything to know about the actress

1) Hudson Valley, New York

One of the most prominent filming locations for the show is the Hudson Valley. Shooting was done across towns such as Middletown, Cornwall, Orange County Fair Speedway, and The Castle Fun Center. Callahan-Nannini Quarry in Salisbury Mills in Orange County was one of the locations where it was filmed.

Middletown's local streets and small businesses served as the backdrop for multiple scenes. Meanwhile, Cornwall, a town, was featured in some of Charlie's investigations. The Castle Fun Center was the location where one of Charlie's cases was filmed.

Ad

2) Westchester County, New York

The Armour-Stiner Octagon House (Image via armourstiner.com)

The Armour-Stiner Octagon House, which is located in Westchester County's Irvington, is also featured in the show. Known for its octagonal shape and dome, it is one of the most visually unique residences in the US.

Ad

Manhattan financier Paul J. Armour had constructed the house in 1858. New York City tea merchant Joseph H. Stiner purchased it in 1872 and added the two-story dome while maintaining the house's octagonal shape.

New Rochelle, a historic city in Westchester County, served as the backdrop for some of the street and business scenes. Larchmont Yacht Club in the county was used for the filming of a summer wedding.

Also read: Poker Face season 1 recap: All you need to know before season 2 airs

Ad

2) Staten Island, New York

Staten Island is situated at the southernmost point of New York. Although it is the largest borough in terms of land area, it is the least populated. The New Dorp ShopRite is a large vacant supermarket in Staten Island, which was transformed into a major set piece.

4) Rockland County, New York

Giancarlo Esposito and Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face season 2 (Image via Peacock)

Located north of New Hempstead, Pomona is a village in Rockland County, New York. Clover Stadium, a minor league baseball park in Pomona, served as the filming location for a sports-themed episode.

Ad

The stadium is the home of the New York Boulders of the Frontier League, as well as three college baseball teams. It was opened on June 16, 2011, and has gone through two name changes before sticking with the current one.

Additional filming locations in Rockland County include Warwick Municipal Airport, a private airfield primarily used for restoring vintage planes, which served as the backdrop for one episode. Another full episode was shot at the Ocean State Job Lot in Nanuet, a hamlet in Clarkstown.

Ad

5) Nevada

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face season 2 (Image via Peacock)

The Riverside Casino in Nevada's Laughlin was used as the exterior shooting location for the Frost Casino, heavily featured in the upcoming season. The Riverside Casino, owned by Don Laughlin and his family, is located on the banks of the Colorado River.

Ad

Nevada is a state in the Western United States. It is known as the "Silver State" due to the impact of silver on its economy and history. The largest city in the state is Las Vegas.

Also read: Poker Face season 2 premiere ending explained: Is Charlie finally free from the mob?

Poker Face is available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More