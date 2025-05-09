Poker Face season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Poker Face season 2 episode 4 kicks off the show's single-episode release schedule after the triple-header premiere on May 8, 2025. With Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale back in action two years after the first season, fans can expect more adventures and mysteries from the heroine.

The upcoming Poker Face season 2 episode 4 will be released on Peacock next Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 3:00 am ET. Titled The Taste of Human Blood, the next episode will bring Charlie on a new journey, but this time, without the danger from the mob looming over her.

Created and directed by Knives Out creator Rian Johnson, episode 4 will bring a new collection of guest stars. Gabby Hoffman, Kumail Nanjiani, and Steve Buscemi will be joining Lyonne in the next episode.

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 4 be released?

After the 3-episode premiere, the show will settle into releasing one episode every week on Thursdays. This means Poker Face season 2 episode 4 will be dropping next Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the usual release time of 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Check the table below for the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

4:00 pm

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 4

Poker Face is streaming exclusively on Peacock, so the upcoming episode will not be available to watch anywhere else but on the platform. For those who are not subscribed yet, Peacock streaming plans start at $7.99 per month with ads, while an ad-free streaming plan costs $13.99 per month.

For those who want to rewatch all episodes of Poker Face season 1, all ten episodes of the previous season are also available to stream on Peacock.

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 3

After running away from the mob, moving from place to place as soon as anyone catches up to her, mob boss Beatrix Hasp has unfortunately caught up with Charlie. In season 2 episode 3, Charlie can't refuse Beatrix anymore after she's held at gunpoint.

The mob boss is also on the run from both the FBI and the Southwest Syndicate. She already got a getaway plane, but before she boards, she wants Charlie to weed out any rats in her crew in case she's going to walk into a setup. The mole turned out to be her husband, Jeffrey, who, during the operation in the airfield, died after Danny switched Luca's blanks for a live round.

With her husband dead, Beatrix held Charlie hostage and demanded a plane so she could escape. She also made sure that the FBI would negotiate, saying that she would reveal the identity of her mole in the organization, which turned out to be Danny. Poker Face season 2 episode 3 saw him arrested in the end, and Beatrix went into witness protection.

Per Luca's negotiation, Beatrix also called off the hit she put on Charlie, leaving the latter freedom from the mob. With a new slate, she could start with her new adventure without worrying that the mob would come after her. So, she sets off into a random place from the mop in her 1969 Plymouth Barracuda.

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 4

With the mob not after her head anymore, Poker Face season 2 episode 4 will be a new, hopefully more peaceful chapter for Charlie. But, as teased at the end of the previous episodes, there are more complex murder mysteries to solve. She's going to meet new characters wherever she decides to go next, and she will be roped into solving another case using her uncanny lie-detecting ability.

Here's what audiences can expect in the upcoming episode, per the synopsis:

"Adjusting to a new way of life, Charlie teams up with an animal liberation operation to rescue a gentle soul unjustly framed for murder at a police awards ceremony."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Poker Face season 2 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

