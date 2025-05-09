  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Poker Face season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Poker Face season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified May 09, 2025 13:06 GMT
Poker Face season 2 release schedule (Image via Peacock)
Poker Face season 2 release schedule (Image via Peacock)

Two years after the first season, Poker Face season 2 finally premiered on May 8, 2025, debuting with an action-packed, murder-rich triple-header. Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, returns as the quirky, rugged rocker type with an uncanny ability to tell if someone is lying.

Ad

The show returned with a three-episode premiere, but after that eventful season 2 debut, the series will revert to its usual single-episode weekly release schedule. Audiences can expect a new episode to drop on Peacock early on Thursdays at 3 am ET.

Now a redhead, Charlie returns in the same "gotcha" style mystery and case-of-the-week detective show format, encountering a slew of new faces at every stop as she runs from the mob in her '69 Plymouth Barracuda. She uses her special ability to crack complex cases and have all sorts of adventures along the way.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How many episodes are there in Poker Face season 2

Ad

Poker Face season 2 will feature a total of 12 episodes, an increase from the 10 episodes of the first season. The additional two episodes provide audiences with more of Charlie's fact-finding and crime-solving adventures, especially for those who have waited two years for the show's return.

The premiere, which released three episodes at the same time, took place on May 8, 2025, with the finale released on July 10, 2025. A new episode will be released every Thursday morning on Peacock at 3 am Eastern Time. Here's a detailed release schedule for Poker Face season 2:

Ad
Episode NumberEpisode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1The Game Is a FootMay 8, 2025
Episode 2Last LooksMay 8, 2025
Episode 3Whack-a-MoleMay 8, 2025
Episode 4The Taste of Human BloodMay 15, 2025
Episode 5Hometown HeroMay 22, 2025
Episode 6Sloppy JosephMay 29, 2025
Episode 7One Last JobJune 5, 2025
Episode 8The Sleazy GeorgianJune 12, 2025
Episode 9A New Lease on DeathJune 19, 2025
Episode 10The Big PumpJune 26, 2025
Episode 11Day of the IguanaJuly 3, 2025
Episode 12The End of the RoadJuly 10, 2025
Ad

What is Poker Face season 2 going to be about?

Season 2 is expected to follow Charlie Cale after she runs away following the events of Poker Face season 1. Having escaped Cliff, Charlie is off for a clean slate, or so she thought. Beatrix Hasp's call, where the queenpin makes her choose whether to work for her or die, presents a danger in her path as she decides to set off in her '69 Plymouth Barracuda.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The second season kicks off with Charlie on the run from the mob and the killers Beatrix sent after her. Arriving in one city after another, thinking she can finally start with a clean slate, the mob always finds her, forcing her to run once again. Along the way, she meets new people and encounters a slew of murder mysteries she couldn't help but try to solve.

Peacock released season 2's official trailer in April, weeks ahead of the release date, serving as an introduction to the slew of cameos fans can expect.

Ad

Returning cast and characters in Poker Face season 2, plus expected cameos

Natasha Lyonne returns to star in the second season of Poker Face as Charlie Cale. She's still her same quirky self, but one noticeable change is that she has gone from being blond in season 1 to a redhead in the second season. Rhea Perlman also returns for season 2 as the mob boss Beatrix Hasp.

Ad

Simon Helberg, who plays FBI agent Luca Clark and is Charlie's friend, is also in the second season. Additionally, there are a slew of guest stars joining the cast of Poker Face season 2 in cameo roles, per the trailer, including:

  • B.J. Novak
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Giancarlo Esposito
  • Katie Holmes
  • Kumail Nanjiani
  • John Mulaney
  • Jon Cho
  • Alia Shawkat
  • Justin Theroux
  • Daisy the Alligator
  • Taylor Schilling
  • Melanie Lynskey
  • Patti Harrison
  • Awkwafina
  • Cliff "Method Man" Smith
  • David Alan Grier
  • Sam Richardson
  • Simon Rex
  • Carol Kane
  • Richard Kind
  • Haley Joel Osment
  • Adrienne C. Moore
  • Gata
  • Margo Martindale
  • Jasmine Guy
  • Kevin Corrigan
  • David Krumholtz
  • Joseph the Gerbil
Ad

Catch Poker Face season 2 streaming on Peacock, with new episodes arriving every Thursday at 3 am ET.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications