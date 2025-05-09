Poker Face season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Two years after the first season, Poker Face season 2 finally premiered on May 8, 2025, debuting with an action-packed, murder-rich triple-header. Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, returns as the quirky, rugged rocker type with an uncanny ability to tell if someone is lying.
The show returned with a three-episode premiere, but after that eventful season 2 debut, the series will revert to its usual single-episode weekly release schedule. Audiences can expect a new episode to drop on Peacock early on Thursdays at 3 am ET.
Now a redhead, Charlie returns in the same "gotcha" style mystery and case-of-the-week detective show format, encountering a slew of new faces at every stop as she runs from the mob in her '69 Plymouth Barracuda. She uses her special ability to crack complex cases and have all sorts of adventures along the way.
How many episodes are there in Poker Face season 2
Poker Face season 2 will feature a total of 12 episodes, an increase from the 10 episodes of the first season. The additional two episodes provide audiences with more of Charlie's fact-finding and crime-solving adventures, especially for those who have waited two years for the show's return.
The premiere, which released three episodes at the same time, took place on May 8, 2025, with the finale released on July 10, 2025. A new episode will be released every Thursday morning on Peacock at 3 am Eastern Time. Here's a detailed release schedule for Poker Face season 2:
What is Poker Face season 2 going to be about?
Season 2 is expected to follow Charlie Cale after she runs away following the events of Poker Face season 1. Having escaped Cliff, Charlie is off for a clean slate, or so she thought. Beatrix Hasp's call, where the queenpin makes her choose whether to work for her or die, presents a danger in her path as she decides to set off in her '69 Plymouth Barracuda.
The second season kicks off with Charlie on the run from the mob and the killers Beatrix sent after her. Arriving in one city after another, thinking she can finally start with a clean slate, the mob always finds her, forcing her to run once again. Along the way, she meets new people and encounters a slew of murder mysteries she couldn't help but try to solve.
Peacock released season 2's official trailer in April, weeks ahead of the release date, serving as an introduction to the slew of cameos fans can expect.
Returning cast and characters in Poker Face season 2, plus expected cameos
Natasha Lyonne returns to star in the second season of Poker Face as Charlie Cale. She's still her same quirky self, but one noticeable change is that she has gone from being blond in season 1 to a redhead in the second season. Rhea Perlman also returns for season 2 as the mob boss Beatrix Hasp.
Simon Helberg, who plays FBI agent Luca Clark and is Charlie's friend, is also in the second season. Additionally, there are a slew of guest stars joining the cast of Poker Face season 2 in cameo roles, per the trailer, including:
- B.J. Novak
- Cynthia Erivo
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Katie Holmes
- Kumail Nanjiani
- John Mulaney
- Jon Cho
- Alia Shawkat
- Justin Theroux
- Daisy the Alligator
- Taylor Schilling
- Melanie Lynskey
- Patti Harrison
- Awkwafina
- Cliff "Method Man" Smith
- David Alan Grier
- Sam Richardson
- Simon Rex
- Carol Kane
- Richard Kind
- Haley Joel Osment
- Adrienne C. Moore
- Gata
- Margo Martindale
- Jasmine Guy
- Kevin Corrigan
- David Krumholtz
- Joseph the Gerbil
Catch Poker Face season 2 streaming on Peacock, with new episodes arriving every Thursday at 3 am ET.