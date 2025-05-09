Poker Face season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Two years after the first season, Poker Face season 2 finally premiered on May 8, 2025, debuting with an action-packed, murder-rich triple-header. Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, returns as the quirky, rugged rocker type with an uncanny ability to tell if someone is lying.

Ad

The show returned with a three-episode premiere, but after that eventful season 2 debut, the series will revert to its usual single-episode weekly release schedule. Audiences can expect a new episode to drop on Peacock early on Thursdays at 3 am ET.

Now a redhead, Charlie returns in the same "gotcha" style mystery and case-of-the-week detective show format, encountering a slew of new faces at every stop as she runs from the mob in her '69 Plymouth Barracuda. She uses her special ability to crack complex cases and have all sorts of adventures along the way.

Ad

Trending

How many episodes are there in Poker Face season 2

Ad

Poker Face season 2 will feature a total of 12 episodes, an increase from the 10 episodes of the first season. The additional two episodes provide audiences with more of Charlie's fact-finding and crime-solving adventures, especially for those who have waited two years for the show's return.

The premiere, which released three episodes at the same time, took place on May 8, 2025, with the finale released on July 10, 2025. A new episode will be released every Thursday morning on Peacock at 3 am Eastern Time. Here's a detailed release schedule for Poker Face season 2:

Ad

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 The Game Is a Foot May 8, 2025 Episode 2 Last Looks May 8, 2025 Episode 3 Whack-a-Mole May 8, 2025 Episode 4 The Taste of Human Blood May 15, 2025 Episode 5 Hometown Hero May 22, 2025 Episode 6 Sloppy Joseph May 29, 2025 Episode 7 One Last Job June 5, 2025 Episode 8 The Sleazy Georgian June 12, 2025 Episode 9 A New Lease on Death June 19, 2025 Episode 10 The Big Pump June 26, 2025 Episode 11 Day of the Iguana July 3, 2025 Episode 12 The End of the Road July 10, 2025



Ad

What is Poker Face season 2 going to be about?

Season 2 is expected to follow Charlie Cale after she runs away following the events of Poker Face season 1. Having escaped Cliff, Charlie is off for a clean slate, or so she thought. Beatrix Hasp's call, where the queenpin makes her choose whether to work for her or die, presents a danger in her path as she decides to set off in her '69 Plymouth Barracuda.

Ad

Ad

The second season kicks off with Charlie on the run from the mob and the killers Beatrix sent after her. Arriving in one city after another, thinking she can finally start with a clean slate, the mob always finds her, forcing her to run once again. Along the way, she meets new people and encounters a slew of murder mysteries she couldn't help but try to solve.

Peacock released season 2's official trailer in April, weeks ahead of the release date, serving as an introduction to the slew of cameos fans can expect.

Ad

Returning cast and characters in Poker Face season 2, plus expected cameos

Natasha Lyonne returns to star in the second season of Poker Face as Charlie Cale. She's still her same quirky self, but one noticeable change is that she has gone from being blond in season 1 to a redhead in the second season. Rhea Perlman also returns for season 2 as the mob boss Beatrix Hasp.

Ad

Simon Helberg, who plays FBI agent Luca Clark and is Charlie's friend, is also in the second season. Additionally, there are a slew of guest stars joining the cast of Poker Face season 2 in cameo roles, per the trailer, including:

B.J. Novak

Cynthia Erivo

Giancarlo Esposito

Katie Holmes

Kumail Nanjiani

John Mulaney

Jon Cho

Alia Shawkat

Justin Theroux

Daisy the Alligator

Taylor Schilling

Melanie Lynskey

Patti Harrison

Awkwafina

Cliff "Method Man" Smith

David Alan Grier

Sam Richardson

Simon Rex

Carol Kane

Richard Kind

Haley Joel Osment

Adrienne C. Moore

Gata

Margo Martindale

Jasmine Guy

Kevin Corrigan

David Krumholtz

Joseph the Gerbil

Ad

Catch Poker Face season 2 streaming on Peacock, with new episodes arriving every Thursday at 3 am ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More