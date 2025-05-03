Where was Rust filmed? All shooting locations explored

Rust is a Western thriller starring Alec Baldwin, who also co-produced and co-wrote the film. Meanwhile, Joel Souza wrote and directed the movie, which is set in 1880s Wyoming. It follows the story of an elderly outlaw, Harland Rust, who comes out of hiding to protect his 13-year-old grandson, Lucas Hollister, after he accidentally kills a local rancher.

Ad

Lucas is sentenced to hanging for the murder, so he and his grandfather, Harland, end up on the run. Soon, they are deemed fugitives, and a reward of $1000 is put on their heads for anyone who finds them. Thus, several lawmen and a ruthless bounty hunter named Fenton "Preacher" Lang are on their trail.

Besides Baldwin, Rust stars Patrick Scott McDermott, Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, and Josh Hopkins, among others. The film premiered at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland on November 20, 2024. Meanwhile, New Mexico and Montana in the US provided the rugged Western landscapes that are central to the film's narrative.

Ad

Trending

Filming locations of Rust explored

Ad

The principal filming for Rust began in Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, on October 6, 2021. However, it had to be stopped that same month due to an on-set accident in which a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

This led to a delay in production as lawsuits were filed, and eventually, manslaughter charges were filed against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. While Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty, Baldwin was acquitted.

Ad

The production had a filming schedule of 21 days, which was prolonged by the accident and subsequent legal proceedings. Filming for Rust resumed in April 2023 in Paradise Valley, Montana, and wrapped up a month later, in May 2023.

Also Read: Mother of Halyna Hutchins boycotts premiere of Rust due to Alec Baldwin's refusal to take responsibility for cinematographer's death

1) Santa Fe, New Mexico

Ad

Situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Santa Fe is the capital of New Mexico. The city is considered the cultural capital of the Southwestern United States, and it is home to more than 250 art galleries, many museums, and three annual art events, which attract tourists from all over the world.

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe was where the filming of Rust began. The ranch has contributed significantly to the New Mexico film industry over several decades, and films like Hostiles and Cowboys & Aliens have been shot here.

Ad

It has multiple unique sets, one of which is a standout Western town with over 24 structures, a pond, and hillside rock formations. The different sets at the ranch include:

Western Town Set, locally known as 'Daisy Town'

Pond House Set

Astro Barn Set, locally referred to as 'Astronaut Farmer' Barn

Atomic Avenue Set, locally referred to as 'Manhattan Project'

Mountain Cabin Set, locally referred to as 'Cowboys & Aliens' Cabin

Roadside Stop Set

Spanish Fort Set

Prairie Homestead Set, locally referred to as '3:10 to Yuma' Homestead

Ad

2) Paradise Valley, Montana

Ad

Once the filming resumed in April 2023, the location was shifted to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, near the town of Livingston in Montana.

The ranch offers four-star and five-star rated accommodations for the cast and crew, and it is quite similar to the Bonanza Creek Ranch. Further, the backdrop of the Emigrant Peak provides the perfect scenery for wide shots.

It is quite large, with 26 unique structures set amid acres of rolling hills. Other structures located near the ranch and Livingston Proper include a mine (on site), a creekside cabin, a medieval saloon, and a hut and church. The tax incentives in Montana also make the ranch a favorable shooting location for Western films.

Ad

Rust is now available in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More