Rust: Full list of cast explored

Rust is a Western drama film written and directed by Joel Souza. It was released in theatres across the United States by Falling Forward Films on May 2, 2025.
Alec Baldwin has led the film as Harland Rust, while Travis Fimmel, Josh Hopkins, Jake Busey, and Frances Fisher are among the main supporting members of the cast.
The story follows an elderly outlaw trying to survive in a harsh world with his orphaned grandsons. However, he must escape the wrath of a vicious bounty hunter who wants to catch him at all costs.
The main cast of Rust
Alec Baldwin as Harland Rust
Alec Baldwin plays the titular character of an outlaw, which was an unusual part for the actor to take. He is known for portraying comedic characters in films and shows such as 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and The Boss Baby film franchise.
However, before his comedy prime, he played more intense and dramatic roles in films like The Hunt for Red October and The Cooler. His other projects include It's Complicated, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Aviator, The Departed, etc.
Josh Hopkins as Wood Helm
Josh Hopkins plays the role of a Sheriff well-versed in the outlaw world. The actor, in his 30-year acting career, has played all kinds of roles, from comedy to action. He gained prominence by playing Raymond Millbury on Ally McBeal and Grayson Ellis on Cougar Town alongside Courteney Cox. He is also known for projects such as G.I. Jane, The Insatiable, Cold Case, and Shrinking, among several others.
Travis Fimmel as Fenton "Preacher" Lang
Travis Fimmel has portrayed the vicious bounty hunter, driven to collect the bounty on Harland. The actor is known for his intense and commanding presence, which made his portrayal of Viking character Ragnar Lothbrok, one of the most iconic characters of recent times. Fimmel was recently seen in Dune: Prophecy as Desmond Hart and Marcus in HBO's Raised by Wolves.
The additional cast of Rust
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- Patrick Scott McDermott as Lucas Hollister
- Frances Fisher as Lucas' grandaunt
- Jake Busey as Drum Parker
- Devon Werkheiser as Boone LaFontaine
- Travis Hammer as Dick Miller
- Chris Gann as a roadhouse bartender
- Roberto Portales as Ike's Gunhand
- Aria Alpert Adjani as Kate
- Todd Bryant as Buck English
- Richard Gunn as Sheriff Tom Long
- David Flannigan as Cowhand Harley
- Bryant Carroll as Butcher
- Hayes Hargrove as City Elder
- Sean Dillingham as Deputy Tolliver
- Jenna Ciralli as Wilhemina Holister
What is Rust about?
Rust is an intense drama set in a much cruel and violent time in the 1880s in Kansas. The film explores the themes of loss, redemption, and survival as the titular character tries to do good for his grandson. The official synopsis of the film reads:
"A 13-year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents' deaths in 1880s Kansas goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher."
