Rust: Full list of cast explored

Rust is a Western drama film written and directed by Joel Souza. It was released in theatres across the United States by Falling Forward Films on May 2, 2025.

Ad

Alec Baldwin has led the film as Harland Rust, while Travis Fimmel, Josh Hopkins, Jake Busey, and Frances Fisher are among the main supporting members of the cast.

The story follows an elderly outlaw trying to survive in a harsh world with his orphaned grandsons. However, he must escape the wrath of a vicious bounty hunter who wants to catch him at all costs.

Read on to learn more about the cast.

Ad

Trending

The main cast of Rust

Alec Baldwin as Harland Rust

Alec Baldwin At Irving Plaza (Image via Getty)

Alec Baldwin plays the titular character of an outlaw, which was an unusual part for the actor to take. He is known for portraying comedic characters in films and shows such as 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and The Boss Baby film franchise.

Ad

However, before his comedy prime, he played more intense and dramatic roles in films like The Hunt for Red October and The Cooler. His other projects include It's Complicated, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Aviator, The Departed, etc.

Josh Hopkins as Wood Helm

Josh Hopkins (Image via Instagram/@mrjoshhopkins)

Josh Hopkins plays the role of a Sheriff well-versed in the outlaw world. The actor, in his 30-year acting career, has played all kinds of roles, from comedy to action. He gained prominence by playing Raymond Millbury on Ally McBeal and Grayson Ellis on Cougar Town alongside Courteney Cox. He is also known for projects such as G.I. Jane, The Insatiable, Cold Case, and Shrinking, among several others.

Ad

Travis Fimmel as Fenton "Preacher" Lang

Travis Fimmel in Vikings (Image via Prime Video)

Travis Fimmel has portrayed the vicious bounty hunter, driven to collect the bounty on Harland. The actor is known for his intense and commanding presence, which made his portrayal of Viking character Ragnar Lothbrok, one of the most iconic characters of recent times. Fimmel was recently seen in Dune: Prophecy as Desmond Hart and Marcus in HBO's Raised by Wolves.

Ad

The additional cast of Rust

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Alec Baldwin as Harland Rust

Josh Hopkins as Wood Helm

Travis Fimmel as Fenton "Preacher" Lang

Patrick Scott McDermott as Lucas Hollister

Frances Fisher as Lucas' grandaunt

Jake Busey as Drum Parker

Devon Werkheiser as Boone LaFontaine

Travis Hammer as Dick Miller

Devon Werkheiser as LaFontaine

Chris Gann as a roadhouse bartender

Roberto Portales as Ike's Gunhand

Aria Alpert Adjani as Kate

Todd Bryant as Buck English

Patrick Scott McDermott as Lucas

Richard Gunn as Sheriff Tom Long

David Flannigan as Cowhand Harley

Bryant Carroll as Butcher

Hayes Hargrove as City Elder

Sean Dillingham as Deputy Tolliver

Jenna Ciralli as Wilhemina Holister

Ad

What is Rust about?

Ad

Rust is an intense drama set in a much cruel and violent time in the 1880s in Kansas. The film explores the themes of loss, redemption, and survival as the titular character tries to do good for his grandson. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A 13-year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents' deaths in 1880s Kansas goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and information about Rust and other films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More