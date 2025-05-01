Rust: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

After a considerable delay, the highly controversial Western movie Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, is finally releasing in theatres on May 2, 2025. Besides Baldwin, the film also features Josh Hopkins, Patrick Scott McDermott, Frances Fisher, and Travis Fimmel, among others.

Ad

The trailer for the film was uploaded by several reputed entertainment outlets on YouTube approximately a month ago, between March 26 and March 27, 2025. However, as of this writing, the trailer has not yet been uploaded by an official source.

Meanwhile, Patrick Scott McDermott, who plays Lucas Hollister in Rust, uploaded part of the film's trailer to his Instagram on March 26, 2025. He then uploaded a full version of the trailer on April 23. In the caption of the first post, he also notified the audience about the film's release date, further mentioning that it would be coming to theatres and streaming.

Ad

Trending

Not much is said about the plot of Rust till now. However, it is known that it will chronicle the life of a boy and his younger brother who have been left to fend for themselves following the deaths of their parents. Set in the 1880s in Wyoming, the film explores the young boy's life as he is given a prison sentence following an accidental killing, and he subsequently pairs up with his grandfather.

Ad

When is Rust scheduled to release?

Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, is scheduled to release this Friday (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, Rust releases in theatres on Friday, May 2, 2025. Additionally, the movie will be available on several video-on-demand platforms from May 1 at 9 pm PT, as per The Hollywood Reporter's April 30 article.

Ad

The film will be available to stream on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms. The publication also mentions that the movie will be available for purchase at a price of $14.99 on all of these platforms, and it is already available for pre-ordering at the same price.

What is the plot of Rust?

Ad

As stated before, the film's plot will chronicle the lives of a 13-year-old boy and his younger brother who arrive at a crossroads after they lose their parents. However, they are united with their estranged grandfather, who is a criminal in the eyes of the law.

Although not much has been revealed about the film's plot, its trailer suggests that it will likely explore the dynamics between these characters and how their interactions influence one another.

Ad

As per IMDb, Joel Souza, the writer and director of the movie, has put forth a logline for Rust that encapsulates its major plot points. The logline reads:

"A 13-year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents' deaths in 1880s Wyoming goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher."

Ad

Who is in the cast of the film?

Ad

The film's cast is led by Alec Baldwin, who plays Harland Rust. Meanwhile, Josh Hopkins plays Wood Helm, Patrick Scott McDermott portrays Lucas Hollister, and Frances Fisher plays Lucas' grandaunt (name undisclosed). Further, Travis Fimmel plays Fenton "Preacher" Lang, Jake Busey plays Drum Parker, and Devon Werkheiser portrays Boone LaFontaine.

The cast also comprises several other actors who play crucial roles in the narrative, including Travis Hammer, Todd Bryant, Chris Gann, Roberto Portales, and Aria Alpert Adjani.

Ad

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More