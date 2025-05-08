Who plays the Dance Mom in Hacks season 4? Everything to know about the actress

Hacks season 4 premiered on Max on April 10, 2025, and the fifth episode, titled Clickable Face, dropped on May 1, 2025. The comedy-drama show follows the story of the professional interaction between a well-known stand-up comedian, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), and her young comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

In the latest episode, a character named Dance Mom was introduced. Dance Mom is a mother influencer who dances online. Julianne Nicholson plays Dance Mom in Hacks season 4 episode 5.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Hacks season 4 episode 5. Readers' discretion is advised.

Everything to know about Hacks star Julianne Nicholson

Born in a Boston suburb and raised in Massachusetts, Julianne Nicholson began her career in the entertainment industry as a model in New York. She was 18 at the time and knew that acting was her true goal.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on June 20, 2024, Nicholson reflected on her time in New York.

"I was waitressing and just living my best life. I was basically being a young person in New York without a care in the world," she stated.

Julianne Nicholson's first credited acting role was in the drama series Nothing Sacred. Her first feature film role was in 1998's Curtain Call, which also starred Michael Caine. She has since appeared in numerous acclaimed TV shows such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Masters of Sex, and Eyewitness.

Nicholson's performance in the TV series Mare of Easttown earned her the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Some of her most recent projects include the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, the political thriller TV series Paradise, and the action thriller film The Amateur.

Julianne Nicholson on why she accepted the role in Hacks season 4

As mentioned before, Julianne Nicholson appeared as the other influencer, Dance Mom, in Hacks season 4 episode 5. Dance Mom, known for her choreography and manic smile, is flown to Canada for an audition for the show, Late Night with Deborah Vance, in an attempt to revive its plummeting ratings.

Despite their initial hesitation, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and Kayla (Megan Stalter) go through with auditioning Dance Mom. However, they remain uncertain whether the audience is laughing with her or at her.

In an interview with The Wrap published on May 1, 2025, Nicholson opened up about why she took up the role in Hacks season 4.

"I had a Zoom with [the series’ creators] and they described the character to me. I was like, ‘I’m in’ because I never get offered comedy and I’m dying to do something where it’s a bit more fun," the actress said.

"Dance Mom is fun, but not just fun. She’s got her own issues. She’s so earnest, and she’s sad and a little bit lonely," Nicholson said, describing the character.

Julianne Nicholson also stated that she has been a fan of the series for a long time and wanted to participate in season 3. So, when the opportunity to appear as Dance Mom worked with her schedule, she did not waste any time in taking it up.

Hacks season 4 is available to stream on Max.

