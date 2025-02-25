Paradise soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in this season 

The Disney Plus series Paradise has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and suspenseful plot centered on the assassination of a U.S. president. However, one of its standout elements is the carefully curated soundtrack, blending timeless classics, modern renditions, and a compelling original score.

From rock anthems to soulful ballads, the music plays a pivotal role in shaping the show’s tone and enhancing key moments. Below is an extensive guide to all the songs featured in this season of the series.

The soundtrack of Paradise

Episode 1 - Wildcat Is Down

Another Day in Paradise – Cat vs Cat & Joyner

Episode 2 - Sinatra

We Built This City – Starship

Ooh! Mother – Unicorn

We Built This City (Cover) – Aron Wright & Jill Andrews

Ever Thought of Coming Back – Kelley Stoltz

Episode 3 - The Architect of Social Well-Being

I Think We're Alone Now – Hidden Citizens

I Think We're Alone Now – Tiffany

Easy to Come Home – Dojo Cuts

I’ll Take the Long Road – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

Episode 4 - Agent Billy Pace

Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang

Episode 5 - In the Palaces of Crowned Kings

Honolulu Hula Band – George Elliott

Here I Go Again '87 – Whitesnake

Make Believe World – Sandy Szigeti

Eye of the Tiger – Tommee Profitt feat. FJØRA

More Than Words – Extreme

Episode 6 - You Asked for Miracles

Knocking on Heaven's Door – Raign

They Can't Take That Away from Me – Frank Sinatra

The original score

Accompanying the diverse selection of songs is an immersive original score composed by Siddhartha Khosla, known for his work on This Is Us, Runaways, and Only Murders in the Building. His compositions elevate the emotional and suspenseful aspects of the series. Below is the full list of original tracks:

Welcome to Paradise – Siddhartha Khosla

Christian Laettner – Siddhartha Khosla

The President – Siddhartha Khosla

Lockdown – Siddhartha Khosla

The Attempt – Siddhartha Khosla

Leave It There – Siddhartha Khosla

Paradise – Siddhartha Khosla

Something Massive – Siddhartha Khosla

Grain of Salt – Siddhartha Khosla

The Speech – Siddhartha Khosla

Forced Retirement – Siddhartha Khosla

Never Hesitate – Siddhartha Khosla

What Is Life – Siddhartha Khosla

We Need to Talk – Siddhartha Khosla

Influx – Siddhartha Khosla

Reboot Initiated – Siddhartha Khosla

Void World – Siddhartha Khosla

In the Dirt – Siddhartha Khosla

Preparations – Siddhartha Khosla

Paradise (OG Demo) – Siddhartha Khosla

Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang

Another Day in Paradise (feat. Carol Kuswanto) – Siddhartha Khosla

Where to listen to the soundtrack

Fans looking to experience the soundtrack outside of the show can find most of these songs on music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Siddhartha Khosla’s original score is also available as an album, allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the show’s compositions.

With new episodes streaming weekly on Disney Plus, audiences can look forward to more music. Until then, fans can enjoy these tracks as they await the next chapter in Paradise.

Catch the latest episode of the series streaming on Hulu.

