Paradise soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in this season 

By Ankur Pandey
Modified Feb 25, 2025 14:18 GMT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsjSIwQr7yw&amp;t=28s
Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

The Disney Plus series Paradise has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and suspenseful plot centered on the assassination of a U.S. president. However, one of its standout elements is the carefully curated soundtrack, blending timeless classics, modern renditions, and a compelling original score.

From rock anthems to soulful ballads, the music plays a pivotal role in shaping the show’s tone and enhancing key moments. Below is an extensive guide to all the songs featured in this season of the series.

The soundtrack of Paradise

Episode 1 - Wildcat Is Down

  • Another Day in Paradise – Cat vs Cat & Joyner

Episode 2 - Sinatra

  • We Built This City – Starship
  • Ooh! Mother – Unicorn
  • We Built This City (Cover) – Aron Wright & Jill Andrews
  • Ever Thought of Coming Back – Kelley Stoltz

Episode 3 - The Architect of Social Well-Being

  • I Think We're Alone Now – Hidden Citizens
  • I Think We're Alone Now – Tiffany
  • Easy to Come Home – Dojo Cuts
  • I’ll Take the Long Road – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
Episode 4 - Agent Billy Pace

  • Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang

Episode 5 - In the Palaces of Crowned Kings

  • Honolulu Hula Band – George Elliott
  • Here I Go Again '87 – Whitesnake
  • Make Believe World – Sandy Szigeti
  • Eye of the Tiger – Tommee Profitt feat. FJØRA
  • More Than Words – Extreme

Episode 6 - You Asked for Miracles

  • Knocking on Heaven's Door – Raign
  • They Can't Take That Away from Me – Frank Sinatra

The original score

Accompanying the diverse selection of songs is an immersive original score composed by Siddhartha Khosla, known for his work on This Is Us, Runaways, and Only Murders in the Building. His compositions elevate the emotional and suspenseful aspects of the series. Below is the full list of original tracks:

  • Welcome to Paradise – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Christian Laettner – Siddhartha Khosla
  • The President – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Lockdown – Siddhartha Khosla
  • The Attempt – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Leave It There – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Paradise – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Something Massive – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Grain of Salt – Siddhartha Khosla
  • The Speech – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Forced Retirement – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Never Hesitate – Siddhartha Khosla
  • What Is Life – Siddhartha Khosla
  • We Need to Talk – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Influx – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Reboot Initiated – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Void World – Siddhartha Khosla
  • In the Dirt – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Preparations – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Paradise (OG Demo) – Siddhartha Khosla
  • Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang
  • Another Day in Paradise (feat. Carol Kuswanto) – Siddhartha Khosla
Where to listen to the soundtrack

Fans looking to experience the soundtrack outside of the show can find most of these songs on music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Siddhartha Khosla’s original score is also available as an album, allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the show’s compositions.

With new episodes streaming weekly on Disney Plus, audiences can look forward to more music. Until then, fans can enjoy these tracks as they await the next chapter in Paradise.

Catch the latest episode of the series streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Udisha
