Where are Junyan Jiu and Markus Blunder now? All about the alleged victims from Netflix's Con Mum

Netflix's Con Mum explores the story of how Dionne Marie Hannah conned a couple, Junyan Liu and Markus Blunder, along with a pastry chef. The true crime documentary premiered on March 25, 2025, with a runtime of 1 hour and 28 minutes. At the center of the film are the mother-son duo Dionne and Graham Hornigold, a renowned UK-based pastry chef.

The documentary included testimonies from Dionne's victims. Among those victims were the couple, Junyan Liu and Markus Blunder, as she approached them as a probable investor in their startup idea.

As per moviedelic.com, Dionne promised them 2.5 million Swiss francs for a 20% stake in their company. They ended up spending thousands of euros to keep Dionne happy and onboard as their investor. However, they never received the investment, and the money spent was not recovered.

As per the same site, both Junyan Liu and Markus Blunder have now moved on from the fraud. The couple still reside together in Austria. While Markus is a filmmaker, little is known about Junyan's employment.

Not much is known about the startup, but Junyan spent her past year traveling the world, as per her Instagram. Markus Blunder has kept his life private and continues to focus on his upcoming film projects.

Markus Blunder's life since the incident

Markus Blunder in Netflix's Con Mum. (Image via Netflix.com)

Markus Blunder was one of the victims of Dionne's scam, along with his partner, Junyan. Born in Austria, he is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, advertising director, and photographer. He serves as the CEO of his own Austrian-based production company DreamRunner Pictures, and is known for his work in the advertisement segment.

After working on many award-winning advertisement campaigns for the likes of Lexus, Mercedes, and Audi, among others, he has shifted his focus back to films. As per IMDb, Markus has three upcoming projects. The documentary titled Ghost Ships is supposedly in post-production, while another movie and TV show are in development.

He has kept his social life private and avoided speaking about the incident except for the documentary.

Junyan Liu is exploring the world

While little is known about her marketplace startup for which she never received funding from Dionne, Junyan Liu has been busy traveling around the globe. The couple had seemingly lost hundreds of thousands over Dionne to keep the prospective investor happy, money they never got back.

As per her Instagram, Junyan has been to numerous countries since the incident. She has been to countries like Korea, China, Spain, Germany, and the United States of America in 2024 alone. The couple resides in Austria and was last spotted together on a family vacation in Austria's Kufstein, Tyrol, as per Moviedelic.com.

Con Mum is available globally on Netflix

The documentary Con Mum explores the alleged fraudster Dionne's elaborate scam on her son and her other victims. The story is focused on Graham and Dionne's relationship and how she used her son's emotional vulnerability to scam him. Another victim seen in the documentary is the Austria-based couple, whom she scammed by posing as an investor.

Not only did Dionne make them spend thousands as she posed as an investor, but she also kept them emotionally involved to continue her scam. The couple is trying to put the scam behind them and live their life privately.

The documentary is available exclusively on Netflix, globally.

