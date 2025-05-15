Poker Face season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Did Fran confess about killing Gator Joe? Did she go to jail?

With no mob running after her and trying to end her life, Charlie Cale gets a clean slate in Poker Face season 2 episode 4. However, the mysteriously ominous episode title, The Taste of Human Blood, teases that bloody, murderous scenes won't be far away from Charlie's new adventures.

This week's episode of the comedy mystery series finds Charlie at the center of a murder case-slash-rescue mission involving a TikTok star police officer, Gator Joe, his internet-famous adopted alligator named Daisy, and a jealous but "one of the good ones" cop, Fran LaMont. Charlie uses her lie-detecting skills to get Fran to admit to her crimes.

A near-fatal alligator accident later and an epiphany after looking at Daisy's eyes, Fran admits to Charlie and his boss about accidentally killing Gator Joe and using Daisy as a cover-up. But unlike the previous killers Charlie unearthed, Fran gets a new lease on life instead of legal consequences for her sins.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Poker Face season 2 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Poker Face season 2 episode 4 ending: Fran admits to killing Joe, but no consequences for her

Poker Face season 2 episode 4 brings Charlie Cale to Florida. The first time audiences spot her in the episode is at a commune feeding chickens. But unlike what she initially believes, it's not a chicken sanctuary. The group, headed by Hutch, is made up of alligator conversationalists.

Hutch introduces Charlie to Daisy, the internet-famous alligator adopted by Gator Joe, and the reason why he's winning the Officer of the Year Award for seven years in a row. Daisy is their next rescue after seeing via Gator Joe's TikToks how he plies the gator with a mix of drugs, including a tranquilizer and lorazepam. Hutch convinces Charlie to moonlight at FlopaCopas 2025 in order to free Daisy.

Meeting Daisy in person and staring into the gator's eyes gives Charlie a spiritual experience, where she finally understands what Hutch talks about, that gators are calm beings. She's even more eager to try and save Daisy. But her plan to free Daisy so she could bring her to the sanctuary hit a couple of snags. Daisy's cage has no wheels, so she can't simply roll the gator out of the building.

Also, Daisy doesn't want to come out of her cage without some treats—Oreos—so Charlie has to find some cookies for the gator first. But while she buys Oreos from the vending machine, Fran has already gotten Daisy to go to the toilet, where Gator Joe lies without a pulse. When Charlie returns to where Daisy should be, the gator is already gone.

The next thing she knows, there's a commotion as the police find Daisy eating her handler, Gator Joe. With the alligator getting her first taste of human blood, everyone but Charlie is eager to kill Daisy. However, Charlie manages to convince Fran to sneak the alligator out and into the sanctuary. While there, Fran strays from the plan of freeing Daisy in the swamp.

Fran is about to shoot the alligator when Charlie stops her. Already finding Gator Joe's death suspicious, Charlie uses her lie-detecting skills and manages to get a confession from Fran. She admits to accidentally plying Gator Joe with a fatal dose of animal laxative, freeing Daisy, and giving the alligator meth so Daisy would eat Gator Joe to cover her murder.

During the confession, Daisy strikes Fran with his tail and is about to munch on Fran like she did Gator Joe. But after staring at Daisy's eyes, Fran experiences the same epiphany that happened to Charlie earlier in Poker Face season 2 episode 4. In the next scene, she confesses everything to her boss, but Hal refuses to report her. He claims Fran is one of the good ones.

What happens to Fran after her murder confession in Poker Face season 2 episode 4?

Throughout Poker Face season 2 episode 4, Fran is depicted as a good cop who does a lot when it comes to helping people. The only not-so-redeeming quality about her is her jealousy over Gator Joe getting the award year after year.

However, unlike the villains in the first three episodes of Poker Face season 2—Cynthia Erivo's sister-killer in episode 1, Giancarlo Esposito's wife-murderer in episode 2, and John Mulaney's FBI mole in episode 3—Fran gets a free pass. But despite getting away with murder, Fran is eager to turn a new leaf.

She immediately resigns, telling Hal that she will find another way to help people. Frans story in Poker Face season 2 episode 4 ends with her at Hutch's commune, scooping up gator poop. It doesn't appear that she regrets leaving the force, either. Fran looks happy with her new life.

Poker Face season 2 episode 4 teases another adventure for Charlie Cale

At the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 3, which concludes Charlie Cale's problem with the mob, she heads to her next stop. Poker Face season 2 episode 4 reveals that it's Florida. It's an eventful journey for the show's heroine, and she has almost found her purpose working at the alligator sanctuary with Hutch. But the episode also concludes her journey in Florida.

At the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 4, Charlie calls her friend, Good Buddy, on the radio, in the same way she called him before heading to Florida. They talk about what's next, and while she's unsure about where her next stop will be, it doesn't appear that Charlie is staying in the Sunshine State. However, her Florida adventure has given her a sunny outlook, as she tells her friend:

"Maybe, in the next exit, I will finally find my place in the world. But, hey, thanks to you and a prehistoric reptile, at least, maybe, maybe I'm finally figuring out how to finally start enjoying this journey."

Catch Poker Face season 2 episode 4, as well as all previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

